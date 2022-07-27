Clinton Morrison weighs up Keane Lewis-Potter’s Brentford chances following Hull City exit

Clinton Morrison has backed Keane Lewis-Potter to be a success following his move to the Premier League.

The highly-rated young attacker departed Hull City for Brentford earlier this window for a reported initial fee of £16 million. This could rise to £20 million with add-ons.

Offering his verdict on the transfer, Morrison believes he can be a hit in the top-flight, pointing towards another former Hull player as a prime example of the success that could come Lewis-Potter’s way.

“I think he can make that step up to the Premier League, I don’t want to put pressure on him, but I’ve seen a lot of him at Hull and I thought he was ready to make that step up.” Morrison said, via OLBG.

“He’s exciting, he can play on either wing and he’s in the England U21s, so if he can have the same impression as Jarrod Bowen at West Ham then he’ll be brilliant.

“Those are big shoes to fill, but they do produce good talent at Hull. People questioned whether Bowen could do it when he first joined West Ham and he’s now an England international.

“This kid Keane Lewis-Potter has got the potential to be a big star at Brentford.”

Lewis-Potter certainly makes the move coming off the back of an impressive campaign in the Championship last season, scoring 12 goals and registering three assists.

Continuing further, Morrison outlines some of the qualities that helped the 21-year-old achieve thoise numbers, and praised Brentford’s recruitment.

“He’s quick, he can beat people and most importantly he scores goals and creates chances.” he added.

“For me it’s a good signing and isn’t a gamble for Brentford paying that much money. Even if it takes him four or five months to settle, it’s a long-term investment so it’s a smart piece of business.

“We’re used to this with Brentford, their recruitment is one of the best I’ve seen. They dip into the Championship, recruit these young talented players, and turn them into Premier League players.

“We’ve seen what they did with Ollie Watkins and Benhrama as well, so for me it’s good business for Brentford.”

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with anything that Clinton Morrison has said here.

Given how well Keane Lewis-Potter adapted to life in the Championship after stepping up from League One, who would dare back against him being a success in the Premier League, too?

Whether he is an instant hit or it takes a few months for him to adapt remains to be seen, but you are confident he will adapt and make that adjustment eventually.

It’s great business by Brentford, who continue to impress with their excellent recruitment.