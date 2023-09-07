Highlights Pundit Clinton Morrison believes Sheffield Wednesday should sign Andre Gray and Junior Hoilett as free agents for their attacking force.

It was an incredibly busy summer for the Owls as they brought in 12 new players following their promotion to the Championship, with Reece James, Juan Delgado, Di'Shon Bernard, Bambo Diaby, Anthony Musaba, Djeidi Gassama, Ashley Fletcher, Devis Vasquez, Momo Diaby, John Buckley and Jeff Hendrick arriving at Hillsborough.

However, Wednesday suffered disappointment on deadline day as they failed to bring in any attacking reinforcements, missing out on the signing of Bournemouth striker Jamal Lowe to Swansea City, despite leading the race for the 29-year-old at one stage.

Will Sheffield Wednesday turn to the free agent market?

With the transfer window now closed, manager Xisco Munoz says the Owls could enter the free agent market to bolster their squad.

"Always," Xisco told The Star.

"It’s important. With me, I will always try to improve. If not, why not? We are thinking about what is best for the club.

"You’re only thinking about how you can improve the situation and you can improve your squad or your club.

"I’m working and I’m thinking. If we can do it, we will do it."

What did Clinton Morrison say?

Morrison, who spent two years at Hillsborough between 2010 and 2012, has told his former club to sign Gray and Hoilett.

Striker Gray was a prolific scorer for the likes of Brentford, Burnley, Watford and Queens Park Rangers in the Championship and he is available after his departure from Greek side Aris.

The 32-year-old has worked with Munoz previously during his time at Watford, winning promotion to the Premier League under the Spaniard in the 2020-21 season.

Winger Hoilett, who has played for the likes of Blackburn Rovers, QPR and Cardiff City during his career, is currently without a club after leaving Reading following the Royals' relegation to League One.

"It's a no-brainer for me, absolutely a no-brainer because Andre Gray is a person who has scored goals in the Championship throughout his career and ended up playing in the Premier League as well," Morrison said, quoted via Yorkshire Live.

"He's a threat, he scores goals, I'm not sure what his fitness levels are like at the moment, but I would definitely be getting him in on a free transfer without a shadow of a doubt.

"Hoilett is exciting as well; he is a winger that looks to take players on and has got pace and I think they need attacking players at that football club. They've stocked up well in the defence and the midfield, with the likes of Jeff Hendrick arriving.

"It's a no-brainer for me, you need competition for places up front. I'd definitely be looking at both Hoilett and Gray because they are both exciting and they know the division inside out."

Would Andre Gray and Junior Hoilett be good signings for Sheffield Wednesday?

It is difficult to disagree with Morrison on Gray.

He has a strong track record in the Championship and with the Owls in desperate need of a striker, he is the standout candidate on the free agent market, so it is definitely a deal they should pursue.

However, there would be question marks over whether Hoilett would be a good addition for Wednesday.

The Canada international is a proven performer at second tier level and his experience could be useful, but he scored just one goal and did not register an assist in 35 appearances in all competitions for Reading last season, which could suggest that his best days are behind him.