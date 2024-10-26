Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Clinton Morrison revealed that he was "really happy" that his former side completed the signing of Southampton midfielder Shea Charles on a season-long loan.

The Northern Ireland international has started every game for the Owls since his arrival in August, and he's become a hugely popular player with both manager Danny Rohl and the supporters.

Rohl revealed earlier this month that he was concerned that Southampton could recall him in January after their dreadful start to the Premier League season, and it's clear that Charles has impressed during his early months as a Sheffield Wednesday player.

The midfielder played the full 90 minutes at Fratton Park on Friday night as Wednesday came from behind to beat Portsmouth and take a valuable three points back to South Yorkshire, and he came in for special praise afterwards.

Clinton Morrison delivers Shea Charles praise

Morrison, who spent two years as a player at Hillsborough between 2010 and 2012, was part of Sky Sports' punditry team for the televised Friday night clash at Fratton Park, and he was full of praise for Charles prior to the game.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former Wednesday striker said: "I like him, a combative midfielder who gets around the pitch, brings it up and keeps it simple. He gets his goals as well.

“And it’s just the simple pass. Sometimes with midfielders, they like to over-elaborate things, but he keeps it nice and simple.

“I do like him. He is a bright prospect. And Sheffield Wednesday, when they got him in, I was really happy.”

After that sort of praise before the game, the pressure was on Charles to deliver a top performance, and he certainly did.

According to Sofascore, the Northern Irishman had 60 touches, made 34 accurate passes (the third most of any Wednesday player), made three clearances, two interceptions and one tackle.

The youngster has certainly been an excellent addition to Rohl's side so far this season, and he's only likely to get better the more he plays. Providing Southampton don't recall him in January, then this season at Hillsborough could do wonders for Charles in terms of development.

Shea Charles looks like a Premier League player in the making

After coming through the academy ranks at Manchester City, it shouldn't be a surprise that Charles is extremely talented, and he already has one Championship promotion under his belt after helping Southampton to play-off glory last season.

He played 32 league games for Southampton last season, but after only starting 15 of them and being promoted to the Premier League, it made sense to loan him out this season to enable him to play regular football, and so far, it looks like a decision that will pay dividends.

Shea Charles' 2024/25 Championship season - Fotmob Appearances 9 Minutes played 784 Goals 1 Assists 0 Pass accuracy 79.7% Chances created 2 Dribble success 50% Tackles won 65.4% Duels won 52.8% Interceptions 14

He already has 17 caps for Northern Ireland to his name, and at just 20 years old it would be a surprise if he's not playing regularly in both the Premier League and on the international stage for years to come.

Signing Charles on loan has been an incredible coup for Wednesday, and they should enjoy it while it lasts because he looks set for a big future in the Premier League.