Clinton Morrison predicts the score in Birmingham City’s opening day clash with Luton Town

Clinton Morrison has issued his prediction for Birmingham City’s opening fixture of the new Championship season.

The former forward played for the Blues between 2002 and 2005, making 87 appearances and scoring 14 times.

The now 43-year old has predicted that John Eustace’s side will earn a result at Kenilworth Road on Saturday when they face Luton Town.

The pundit has been impressed by the Hatters’ performances over the last year, and concedes that Nathan Jones’ side will be the favourites going into this weekend’s afternoon clash.

But he has faith that his old club can get their season off to a solid start by taking a draw back to St. Andrew’s.

“I’m going to go for another draw because I can’t go against my old team Birmingham,” said Morrison, via OLBG.

“Luton are favourites because they’re brilliant at Kenilworth Road.

“Birmingham have just been taken over so hopefully they can bring some players through the door and have a good season because that club deserve it, the fans especially.”

Luton are coming off the back of a spectacular campaign in which the team earned an unlikely play-off berth.

But the team will be aiming to repeat the feat again over the next 12 months in a bid to compete for promotion to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Birmingham are set to be under new ownership and have appointed Eustace as the first team squad’s latest manager, replacing Lee Bowyer.

The former QPR assistant will be hoping to improve on the team’s 20th place finish in 2021-22.

The Verdict

Luton will certainly be the favourites going into this clash given their home form and how well they performed last season.

Birmingham have also had a busy summer and it would come as no surprise to see the team get off to a slow start given the circumstances surrounding the club.

But the opening day does often throw up a few surprises, so the Blues have every chance of getting a result.

However, if Luton do have ambitions to compete for promotion again this season, then having strong home form will be imperative which makes this the kind of game they have to be winning to stay near the top of the table.