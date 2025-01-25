Sky Sports pundit and former Birmingham City forward Clinton Morrison has shared his League One promotion predictions for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign exclusively with Football League World.

The third-tier promotion race had been hotly-anticipated before a ball was kicked this term, with ambitious and never-before-seen spending and recruitment at this level undertaken by Birmingham City in particular. Chris Davies' side managed to pull off audacious deals for the likes of Jay Stansfield, Tomoki Iwata, Willum Willumsson and Christoph Klarer during a significant summer spending spree, and are on course to secure an immediate return to the second-tier as champions.

They are, however, facing competition from Wycombe Wanderers and fellow big-spenders Wrexham, with whom a 1-1 draw was played out at the SToK Cae Ras on Thursday evening.

EFL League One top-six standings, as of January 24 Position Team P GD Pts 1st Birmingham City 25 +25 57 2nd Wycombe Wanderers 26 +24 54 3rd Wrexham 27 +18 52 4th Huddersfield Town 25 +18 48 5th Barnsley 26 +4 42 6th Stockport County 26 +12 41

While Birmingham remain excellent value for the League One title, a number of teams are vying for automatic promotion and play-off slots, which promises an exhilarating end to the season.

Clinton Morrison's League One promotion prediction amid Birmingham, Wrexham claim

EFL expert Morrison spent three years leading the line for Blues between 2002 and 2005, scoring 14 goals. He's still very much in the loop with his former side, who he has backed to lift the title, and believes their summer spending indicated an intention to even secure consecutive promotions up to the Premier League.

Morrison has predicted Blues to be joined in the Championship by Wrexham and then Wycombe through the play-offs, but stopped short of ruling fourth-placed Huddersfield Town out of contention.

Speaking exclusively to FLW on behalf of Free Bets, Morrison said: "I do think my old club Birmingham will get promoted. They’ve got too much quality, they spent good money and they’ve brought in class players like Stansfield and Iwata.

"I think Birmingham have signed players to go back-to-back and get promoted this season and then next season as well. They’ll go up.

"It’s a hard one for the next spot. You do think Wrexham are favourites but you can’t write out Wycombe, they’ve been outstanding.

"It just depends who the next manager is and if the players still keep playing how they played for Matt Bloomfield, because when you lose a manager you had a lot of time and respect for it can be difficult. But they still managed to beat Mansfield with an interim manager (Sam Grace).

"It’s a difficult one, I’d still probably say Birmingham and Wrexham will probably go up and then Wycombe through the play-offs. But I wouldn’t rule out someone like a Huddersfield either, because they’re doing well."

Matt Bloomfield, Luton Town could rock Wycombe Wanderers' promotion hopes in Birmingham City boost

Birmingham's title-chasing exploits have arrived as no shock, whereas the second-placed Chairboys - who have run them closest this term - have been much more of a surprise package. Few had tipped them to compete for promotion but they are just three points shy of Blues after 26 matches, representing one of the most impressive success stories throughout the EFL this term.

However, January is shaping up to be a somewhat difficult month off the pitch. Their fine form has continued, of course, but the poaching of popular manager Matt Bloomfield by Luton Town - which was first revealed by FLW - marked a big blow and will now pose a significant test to their promotion resolve.

To rub salt in the wounds, Bloomfield is now reportedly looking to bring 14-goal Chairboys striker Richard Kone to Kenilworth Road, though Luton's interest in the 21-year-old sensation was first called by FLW last month, prior to his appointment.

Wycombe are the league's leading scorers and Kone's form infront of goal has been instrumental to their success, meaning losing him in January could offer a real detriment to their promotion hopes. But that may only be good news for Blues, who perhaps have not run away with the title as expected just yet and will hope to face as little competition as possible as they look to seal an unhitched and swift return to the Championship.