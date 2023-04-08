Pundit Clinton Morrison says Huddersfield Town's revival in recent weeks is entirely down to manager Neil Warnock.

After a difficult start to life under Warnock following the 74-year-old's arrival at the club in February, the Terriers have picked up 10 points from their last 12 games, registering three consecutive wins.

The latest of those victories was the 3-2 win over play-off chasing Watford at Vicarage Road on Good Friday.

Yaser Asprilla gave the hosts the lead in the 32nd minute, before Jack Rudoni equalised just before half-time. Matty Pearson put the visitors ahead in the 55th minute when he headed home Rudoni's free-kick for his third goal in two games and substitute Kian Harratt added a third with eight minutes remaining, just after being introduced as a substitute.

Britt Assombalonga set up a nervy finish when he pulled one back in the second minute of stoppage time, before the Hornets were reduced to 10 men when goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann was sent off for a high boot on Pearson as Town held on.

Warnock's men move out of the relegation zone and up to 20th in the Championship table, one point clear of safety, with Reading dropping into the bottom three.

Warnock's impact at Huddersfield Town

Morrison gave Warnock huge credit for the Terriers' turnaround and, after playing under Warnock at Crystal Palace, he is in no doubt about the impact he will have had on the squad.

"I worked under him, I know what he's all about," Morrison said on ITV's English Football League highlights show.

"He's a good manager, he makes everyone feel six foot tall or even bigger because he gives you pure confidence.

"When he went into that job, I was thinking that is a big job for him, but he's turned it around.

"Huddersfield have a great opportunity and it's all down to Neil Warnock, fantastic manager."

Will Huddersfield stay up?

It is testament to the job that Warnock has done at the John Smith's Stadium that Town would probably now be considered one of the favourites to secure survival.

The Terriers looked doomed to relegation when Warnock arrived at the club, but they now have significant momentum, in contrast to the likes of Queens Park Rangers and Reading who are continuing to slide down the table.

Recent results are even more impressive when you consider that Town have faced promotion contenders in the Hornets, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Norwich City during their unbeaten run, further highlighting the impact that Warnock has made.

Warnock says that keeping the Terriers up would be the biggest achievement of his career and on current evidence, he is on course to complete that miracle.