Clinton Morrison offers score prediction ahead of Huddersfield Town vs Burnley Championship opener

The 2022/23 Championship campaign gets underway this weekend, and the first clash up is an enticing one.

Huddersfield Town welcome Burnley to the John Smith’s Stadium, with both sides set for a new era in terms of management.

Following Carlos Corberan’s recent shock departure, Danny Schofield will be hoping the Terriers can emulate their success from last term.

Meanwhile, Vincent Kompany is in the Turf Moor dugout as the Clarets look to re-build following their Premier League relegation.

Both sides have been busy in the transfer market, too.

Burnley have secured eight arrivals so far, with the likes of Josh Cullen, Scott Twine and Ian Maatsen making the move to Turf Moor.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield have made six signings of their own, with Jack Rudoni, Tino Anjorin and Will Boyle among those added to the ranks at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Ahead of the clash, Clinton Morrison has offered his score prediction for the tie.

“That’s a tough one,” Morrison replied when asked for his prediction, via OLBG.

“But, I’m going 2-1 to Burnley.

“I just feel Huddersfield losing their manager is a huge blow because I thought he did a fantastic job for them last season.

“Vincent Kompany will want to win his first game and I fancy Twine to score the winner because I think he’s a very good player.”

The match between Huddersfield Town and Burnley is set for an 8PM kick-off on Friday 30th July.

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The Verdict

This is a tough one to call.

There is no doubt that Carlos Corberan’s exit will affect Huddersfield Town’s chances this campaign, but there is at least some continuity and familiarity moving forwards under Danny Schofield.

The loss of Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo will be felt, though, so I don’t feel confident backing them for the win here.

Having said that, it is early days for Burnley under Vincent Kompany, and it may take time for their eight new arrivals to gel.

As such, I think this one will be a 1-1 draw.