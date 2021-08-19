Clinton Morrison offers his verdict on Swansea City’s style under Russell Martin

Russell Martin’s style of play has had some teething problems as to be expected in its infancy at Swansea City, Clinton Morrison said the Swans could be a bit more flexible on the highlights show EFL on Quest, quotes provided by WalesOnline.

Swansea sit in 20th place with just one point to their name after three matches, going down 3-1 at home to Stoke City on Wednesday evening. Martin’s unique ideas took time to bear fruit at Milton Keynes Dons, with them finishing 13th in his only full season at the helm.

The Swans only managed to create chances equating to 0.57 expected goals despite having 64% possession on Wednesday evening.

The club are expected to be patient and afford the former Scotland international time to implement his philosophy onto the current squad. The former striker did not seem as calm.

Morrison said: “This happens too much for Swansea. I know it’s Russell Martin and he’s only just got in, but it happened at MK Dons.

“Sometimes you overplay from the back and will get caught out eventually. There’s nothing wrong with sometimes turning it into the channels.”

The Swans travel to Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City on Saturday, a fairly local away trip, the travelling fans will be hoping that their wait for a first league win of the season does not persist.

The Verdict

This was always set to be a season of transition for the Swans with Steve Cooper leaving the club and key player Andre Ayew’s contract ending in the summer.

Martin’s easy-on-the-eye style of play should eventually result in an increase in chance creation, two of the three goals conceded against the Potters were from set pieces, nothing to do with the possession style.

Therefore, this is a bit of an overreaction from Morrison who probably never played under a manager with Martin’s specific ideas in his playing career.

Swansea may well have to make up for lost time towards the end of the campaign if they are aiming to build a top six push but given time to bed in, Martin’s appointment should still be a successful one long term.

