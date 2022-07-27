Clinton Morrison makes Sunderland Championship prediction ahead of Coventry City clash

Clinton Morrison has predicted that Sunderland will finish well clear of the drop on their return to the Championship this season.

The Black Cats won promotion from League One via the play-offs back in May, defeating Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 at Wembley.

They get their campaign underway on Sunday lunch-time, welcoming Coventry City to the Stadium of Light.

Morrison believes a steady, mid-table finish is in the offing for the season ahead.

“It’s hard to predict because I still think they need to make a couple of signings.” Morrison told OLBG.

“The Championship is one of the hardest leagues to play in when it’s constantly Saturday to Tuesday games. It’s an unforgiving league with some very good teams in there.

“I don’t think they’ll finish in the top six, I can’t see that happening, but you never know there’s always one team who surprises the league.

“I don’t think they’ll be relegated either, I think it’ll be a steady season in the Championship, and they’ll finish in the mid-table region.”

Speaking on the Black Cats further, Morrison took time to praise the club and the job Alex Neil has done since his arrival there in February, hinting that the club’s home form will be key this campaign.

“It’s a great club to play football, the stadium is brilliant, and the fans are special who will be needed this season, so it’s a good place to go and play your football.” Morrison continued.

“I think Alex Neil did a brilliant job in getting them promoted, they’ve got some outstanding young talent there and have brought in some decent additions as well.

“I think Sunderland will have a good season, but I think the home form in particular will be important for them.”

The Verdict

I think Clinton Morrison is spot on here.

I can’t see Sunderland being relegated, but at the same time, promotion may be slightly too much of an ask.

A solid first campaign back in the second-tier should be acceptable, with the club then able to kick on from their and start targeting a promotion.

The crucial target should be for the club to avoid going back down to League One at all costs.

We have seen how tough of a league it is to get out of once you find yourself in it, and after finally getting back to the Championship, Sunderland must ensure they remain there.