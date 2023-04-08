Pundit Clinton Morrison says he expects Sheffield United to secure second place in the Championship ahead of Luton Town and Middlesbrough.

The Blades extended their lead in the automatic promotion places with a 1-0 win over bottom side Wigan Athletic at Bramall Lane on Good Friday.

Iliman Ndiaye's eighth-minute strike proved to be the winner, although the hosts did have further chances in the first half with Billy Sharp forcing an outstanding save from Ben Amos and Ndiaye seeing an effort cleared off the line by James McClean.

The visitors improved in the second half as Wes Foderingham was called into action to keep out Thelo Aasgaard's header, but United held on to secure their third consecutive league victory.

Paul Heckingbottom's side are now eight points clear of third-placed Luton Town and nine points clear of fourth-placed Middlesbrough after both failed to win, while they also have a game in hand on both of those below them.

What did Clinton Morrison say about Sheffield United's automatic promotion chances?

When discussing the performance of Ndiaye, Morrison said that he expected the Senegal international to be playing Premier League football next season, but believes that it will likely be with the Blades as he backed them to clinch second place.

"He will be playing Premier League football next season, it probably will be with Sheffield United because I think they will finish in that second spot," Morrison said on ITV's English Football League highlights show.

"But he's an exciting player and he's one I like watching week in, week out."

Will Sheffield United win automatic promotion?

It is looking increasingly likely the Blades will be joining Burnley in the Premier League next season.

Middlesbrough seemed to be the closest challengers, but it has been an incredibly damaging week for Michael Carrick's side as they suffered back-to-back defeats, allowing United to extend their advantage.

Luton are in impressive form, but eight points is a significant gap to make up with just six games remaining and it would also require a number of slip ups from the Blades.

Heckingbottom's men have recovered admirably from a run of four defeats in six games in February and early March and their fixture list is relatively favourable after Monday's trip to face Burnley at Turf Moor.

Should the Blades be beaten by the Clarets and Boro and the Hatters were to pick up three points, it could open up the race again, but it does look as though United will now get over the line.