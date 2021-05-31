Clinton Morrison makes prediction regarding Sheffield Wednesday player following League One relegation

Sheffield Wednesday may have been relegated to League One, but they still have the remnants of a squad that could do a lot of damage to the third tier of English football.

In the wake of dropping down a division, Darren Moore decided to make big changes – ones that may have been forced on him due to budgetary constraints – and it meant letting go of a number of experienced players.

Tom Lees, Adam Reach, Keiren Westwood, Jordan Rhodes and others have departed Hillsborough and that has freed up a ton money from the wage bill, however transfer fees still aren’t expected to be splashed at the Owls this summer.

Instead it’s likely to be free agents and loans that arrive, and if Moore can keep the players he already has under contract around then his side should be very strong.

One of those who will still be around is Barry Bannan, who months ago extended his Wednesday stay until 2023.

That would take him to the near eight-year mark should he remain until the end of his new deal, and he signed that after rumoured interest from Brentford earlier last season.

The Scot played in every Championship match last season but was unable to help save his side from the drop, but he should be a classy operator in League One and former Owl Clinton Morrison is expecting big things from the 31-year-old.

“What has got to happen is they have got to get the right players in. Obviously, players will leave but they have to keep the core of the group,” Morrison said on Wednesday’s chances for next season, per the Sheffield Star. “I have seen Barry Bannan has signed a new contract. He will rip up League One. He’s a superb player.” The Verdict Bannan showed his commitment to the cause back in February by signing a new deal when the Owls were in a relegation scrap, so he’s going to do all he can to get the club back to the Championship. He won’t get many goals as he’s a deep-lying playmaker, but he can be the one to control the tempo whilst the likes of Josh Windass and Callum Paterson – if they stay – make things happen in and around the box. Whether certain other Wednesday players stick around remains to be seen but there should be no worries from the supporters about Bannan – he will definitely be a key player in the 2021/22 campaign.