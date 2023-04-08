Pundit Clinton Morrison says the League One title is Ipswich Town's to lose after they secured their eighth consecutive win.

The Tractor Boys eased to an emphatic 4-0 victory over play-off chasing Wycombe Wanderers at Portman Road on Good Friday thanks to goals from George Hirst, Conor Chaplin, Wes Burns and a penalty from Freddie Lapado.

It was also the ninth clean sheet that Kieran McKenna's side have kept consecutively, setting a new club record. But it is not just defensively where Ipswich have impressed, having scored 22 goals without reply in their winning run.

The Tractor Boys moved up to second place on goal difference ahead of Sheffield Wednesday following their win over the Chairboys with a game in hand on the Owls, while they are two points behind leaders Plymouth Argyle.

Their current run has been perfectly timed, and they have taken full advantage of their rivals' slip ups, with Wednesday currently on a six-game winless run and Barnsley losing two of their last three games.

Are Ipswich League One title favourites?

Morrison was full of praise for McKenna and his side, believing that the League One title is now theirs to lose.

"Eight straight wins in a row, nine clean sheets, it's fantastic and they've got goalscorers from everywhere," Morrison said on ITV's English Football League highlights show.

"Chaplin scoring, Hirst scoring in his last four, he's scoring goals, Lapado comes on and scores a penalty, so you've got to credit McKenna, he's doing a brilliant job.

"At one stage, Ipswich fans probably thought they were getting cut adrift, but they've been on a fantastic run and now it's theirs to lose really."

Will Ipswich win the League One title?

In truth, it is difficult to see past the Tractor Boys at this point.

McKenna deserves huge credit for his side's turnaround, with the current winning run coming following a run of just one win in eight games at the beginning of the year as the pressure increased.

But the January additions of Hirst, Harry Clarke, Massimo Luongo and Nathan Broadhead look to have been game changers for the Tractor Boys, both strengthening their defence and giving them a different attacking dimension.

There are some tough fixtures to come between now and the end of the season, including trips to fellow promotion contenders Peterborough United and Barnsley, but if Ipswich continue their current level of performances, it will be hard for anyone to stop them.