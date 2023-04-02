EFL pundit Clinton Morrison says he does not expect Middlesbrough or Luton Town to catch Sheffield United in the automatic promotion race in the Championship.

The Blades currently sit second in the table and increased their lead with a 1-0 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday, with James McAtee's second-half finish securing all three points.

Paul Heckingbottom's men are now six points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough after Michael Carrick's side suffered a shock 4-2 defeat to struggling Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium, while fourth-placed Luton Town are level on points with Boro after their 2-0 derby victory over Watford at Kenilworth Road.

The Blades have spent much of the season inside the automatic promotion places, but a decline in form during February and early March, including home defeats to Boro and the Hatters, saw the gap closed significantly.

When discussing Luton's automatic promotion chances, Clinton Morrison was full of praise for the job Rob Edwards has done at the club, but does not believe anyone will be able to catch United.

"Edwards is doing a terrific job, they've got some good players," Morrison told ITV's English Football League Highlights show.

"I like Morris, he scores a lot of goals up front and they are a good team.

"They've got a chance, but I just don't think anyone will catch Sheffield United, I think they will just about get into second place."

Will Sheffield United be promoted automatically?

It felt like an important weekend for the Blades in the automatic promotion race.

After their decline in form, United have responded impressively with back-to-back away victories at Sunderland and Norwich to underline their top two credentials.

Heckingbottom's men do have some tricky fixtures to come before the end of the season, including a trip to Burnley, while it also remains to be seen how much the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City will prove to be a distraction as their Wembley date gets closer.

It was a damaging defeat for Middlesbrough at Huddersfield, but they have proven their ability to respond to setbacks repeatedly under Carrick and you would not bet against them doing so again, while Luton must also be seriously considered after just three league defeats since Edwards' arrival in November.

But it is hard to disagree with Morrison that the Blades are strong favourites to secure second place, particularly with the character they have shown to overcome their recent struggles.