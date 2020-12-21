Clinton Morrison makes admission involving Keane Lewis-Potter and Hull City

Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison has admitted to being confused over Hull City’s treatment of their young forward Keane Lewis-Potter, with the club having refused to start the teenager unless he signs a new contract at the KCOM Stadium.

The wideman, who is also capable of playing as a central striker, has been one of the club’s standout performers this term since their relegation from the Championship, notching up an impressive five goals in his opening 15 league outings.

However it now appears that a dark cloud has appeared over the player’s situation with the Tigers, with the club’s manager Grant McCann even going as far to state in public that the club are purposely keeping the young starlet on the bench until his contractual situation is resolved.

Speaking on Sky Sports recently, Morrison was quick to express his surprise about the club’s stance:

“No it doesn’t and it doesn’t help the young boy.

“I bet he’s not involved in that and I bet he wants to sign the contract, but it’s down to the agent and the hierarchy at Hull.

“He should be in the team, he’s an exciting young talent.

“He’s 19 years of age, he’s got six goals this season and I saw a lot of him when they were in the Championship – he excites me.

The big festive Hull City quiz: Can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 1. Other than Jarrod Bowen, who was the last Hull player to score more than 10 goals in a season? Robert Snodgrass Frazier Campbell Abel Hernandez Mo Diame

“He’s a player I want to see on that football pitch showcasing his talent.

“I think he’s the next one to get a big move like (Jarrod) Bowen did and he’s exciting.

“I don’t understand why they want that extra year, I don’t get it. I don’t understand it.”

The Verdict

It has been a strange set of events at Hull City and the sooner this problem is solved the better for everyone, with a young player quite clearly being the main victim of all this.

At 19 years of age he has to be starting as much as possible, his focus should be on his football, not on his circumstances off the pitch.

Clearly there is some form of disagreement between the club’s and Lewis-Potter’s representatives, which in most cases can happen during negotiations over players who have a lot of potential at such a young age, as the young forward does.

You also have to consider Hull’s side of the argument – this is a player who has come through the academy and could well make them a lot of money in profit in a few transfer windows time and for that reason they are quite rightly seeking to secure his value ahead of a potential sale someway down the line.