Pundit Clinton Morrison believes Plymouth Argyle have a good chance of winning the League One title.

The Pilgrims kept up their promotion push with a late 2-1 win over Shrewsbury Town at the Montgomery Waters Meadow on Tuesday night.

Killian Phillips gave the Shrews a surprise lead in the 53rd minute, but Argyle responded with Joe Edwards meeting Niall Ennis' cross to equalise before Callum Wright's diving header from Macauley Gillesphey's delivery won the game in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

It was a crucial victory for the Pilgrims with their promotion rivals Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday also picking up three points against Port Vale and Bristol Rovers respectively.

Steven Schumacher's men remain top of the League One table, one point clear of second-placed Ipswich and two clear of third-placed Wednesday, while they also have a game in hand on the Owls.

What did Clinton Morrison say?

Morrison has been impressed by the way the Pilgrims have handled the pressure in recent weeks and believes they are displaying many of the characteristics of champions.

"Plymouth are starting to handle it, that's the 96th minute and that is the sign of champions when you keep going until the bitter end," Morrison said on ITV's English Football League Highlights show.

"They don't have back-to-back losses, if they lose one, they don't go on and lose two or three and that's the sign of champions.

"They are flying and credit to Schumacher because I, for one, didn't think they could maintain it but they are at the moment.

"It could stay like that, Sheffield Wednesday have to keep believing, but Ipswich and Plymouth at the moment are relentless."

Will Plymouth Argyle win the League One title?

It is difficult to disagree with Morrison's assessment of the Pilgrims.

They have been written off multiple times this season, but have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to respond to setbacks and their never give up attitude has been a key component of their success.

Argyle have the strongest home record in the division and with three consecutive home games against teams in the bottom half in Cambridge United, Bristol Rovers and Burton Albion to come, it represents an excellent opportunity to secure promotion ahead of the trip to Port Vale on the final day.

Ipswich have two tough away fixtures against fellow promotion contenders Peterborough United and Barnsley in the next two games, while Wednesday have a significant disadvantage having played a game more than both of their rivals, so the Pilgrims are certainly in a strong position to seal their Championship return.