Clinton Morrison issues score prediction for Watford’s clash v Sheffield United on Monday

It’s a season back in the Championship for Watford this year, with the Hornets having once again been relegated from the Premier League after barely any time in the top flight.

In addition, the club also went through their usual turnaround of managerial appointments and have now settled on Rob Edwards to try and take them back up to the Premier League.

However, for the side’s opening game of the new Championship season, it won’t be an easy one of the newly-relegated outfit. That’s because the Hornets will be facing off against Sheffield United, who will have play-off ambitions of their own.

The Blades and Paul Heckingbottom managed to seal a play-off spot in the second tier last time around and it looked like United might seal a promotion right back up to the top flight. However. they fell at the final hurdle and have had to settle for more Championship football.

With United and Heckingbottom desperate to get back into the play-off hunt – and potentially even go for an automatic promotion spot if they can – then the club will need to get off to a good start and there’s no better way to do so than by sealing victory over a side like Watford.

Speaking about the fixture to OLBG, Clinton Morrison has now had his say over who could come out on top in that game. He’s revealed that the two clubs could play out a ‘hard game’ and whilst he admitted that Sheffield United have plenty of talent, he went with a draw in the fixture.

Speaking about the opening Championship weekend then to OLBG, he said: “I’ll go for a 1-1 and that’s another hard game to call.

Sheffield United have some good players and have kept hold of the core of their players.

“Billy Sharp needs to stay fit and they can throw Rhian Brewster into the mix, so they’ve got a lot of talented players. Watford still have a lot of experience, so I’ll go for a draw.”

The Verdict

Again, with the Championship this weekend, it’ll be really difficult to call this fixture between Watford and Sheffield United.

The Hornets and Rob Edwards will be determined to try and seal a victory and having held onto some of the players that played superbly for the club in the Premier League, they have the knowhow and ability to get the three points. Throw in some shrewd signings from the new boss and you would fancy them for the victory.

Sheffield United are just as impressive in the second tier though under Paul Heckingbottom and their performances when he took over in the last season show that. They ended up in the play-off spots and could have been in the Premier League this campaign, so the club are certainly one of the promotion favourites this time around.

With both clubs eager for the win then, a draw is a fair shout from Morrison over the Championship fixture.