Clinton Morrison issues score prediction for Middlesbrough’s clash with West Brom

Clinton Morrison has issued his score prediction for the first Saturday evening clash of the new Championship season.

Middlesbrough play host to West Brom in the 5.30pm kick-off time on July 30, with both clubs hoping to get off to a good start to the new term.

Morrison has backed Steve Bruce to get one over the home side, predicting both teams to score.

But the former forward has claimed that the Baggies’ will have the edge due to their attacking strength.

New signing John Swift has been highlighted, alongside the returning Daryl Dike, as potential game changers this weekend.

The 43-year old has backed the pair to give their team the edge with a 2-1 away victory over Chris Wilder’s side.

“It’s a huge game but I’m going for a West Brom win,” said Morrison, via OLBG.

“Steve Bruce has to start the season off well, they’ve brought in John Swift and Daryl Dike is fit now, so those big players need to turn up.

“I’ll go for a 2-1 West Brom win.”

25 questions about West Brom’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 What year did West Brom win the Championship title? 2004 2008 2012 2016

Boro won the equivalent fixture at the Riverside last season, with a 2-1 victory in February.

However, both clubs were in completely different stages at this time, with Bruce only just in the door at the Hawthorns.

Wilder has added some big names of his own with Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Giles and Zack Steffen all joining the team this summer.

Meanwhile, the Baggies have also brought in the likes of Jed Wallace and confirmed the return of Okay Yokuslu.

The Verdict

This will be a big contest to open the season given the expectations around both clubs going into the campaign.

It will be a good chance for both to lay down a marker for the year ahead, with Wilder and Bruce two of the more experienced coaches in the division.

While the season isn’t won or lost on the opening day, it could be quite the start to immediately get a good result over a potential promotion rival.

An away win for Albion, as predicted by Morrison, would be just the result Bruce needs considering the pressure on his shoulders going into August.