Pundit Clinton Morrison believes striker Cameron Archer will be part of Aston Villa's first team plans when he returns from his loan spell at Middlesbrough.

Archer joined Boro on loan in January and he has excelled at the Riverside Stadium, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 21 appearances in all competitions.

His latest strike came in the 1-1 home draw with Coventry City on Monday and he will now prepare to face the Sky Blues once again in the play-off semi-finals after helping his side finish fourth in the Championship table.

A report from The Sun last month claimed that Boro are keen to sign Archer permanently this summer, but they face a stumbling block with Villa reportedly demanding over £20 million.

Archer is thought to be a "priority" for Michael Carrick if Boro are promoted, but the 41-year-old admitted he is unsure whether Villa will allow him to return to Teesside next season.

"I don't know. At this moment in time I'm not sure. It's never straightforward anyway, especially with younger players at that age. Loans, permanents, leagues, there's a lot to fall into place, we'll just have to assess that as and when we get to the summer," Carrick told Teesside Live last month.

What did Clinton Morrison say about Cameron Archer's Aston Villa future?

Morrison believes it could be difficult for Boro to bring Archer back to the club in the summer, predicting that he will be part of Unai Emery's plans at Villa Park.

"He is a player, he will go back to Villa and he will be amongst their squad next season without a shadow of a doubt," Morrison said on Sky Sports, quoted via Birmingham Live.

"He scores goals for fun. The combination between him and Akpom as a 10. He is just a really good footballer.

"The equaliser he scores, he comes alive in the box Archer, that’s what he does. It’s a poacher’s finish into the roof of the net."

Will Cameron Archer return to Middlesbrough next season?

Archer has certainly impressed during his time at Boro, but his long-term future at Villa is uncertain.

Emery will likely be lining up some ambitious transfer targets as he chases European football at Villa Park next season, so it is difficult to see where Archer's opportunities will be coming from and he will not want to sit on the bench.

A potential return to the Riverside Stadium could depend on whether Boro are promoted as being in the top flight would give them the best chance of winning the race for his signature, while they would also have the financial capability to meet Villa's asking price.

Archer has thrived under Carrick in recent months with his prolific goalscoring record and his all-round game has given Boro a different attacking dimension, so they will definitely be keen to bring him back this summer.