Pundit Clinton Morrison believes Blackburn Rovers will respond well to their setback against Birmingham City on Saturday in their pursuit of a play-off place.

Rovers were beaten 1-0 by the Blues at St Andrew's at the weekend, with former loanee Reda Khadra's 61st-minute strike sealing all three points for John Eustace's men.

It was a game in which both sides had chances, with Lukas Jutkiewicz going close on a number of occasions for the hosts, while Bradley Dack and Lewis Travis were both denied by John Ruddy as the visitors searched for an equaliser.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side dropped to sixth in the table following the defeat, but they remain four points clear of seventh-placed Norwich City with a game in hand.

What did Clinton Morrison say?

While Morrison says it is disappointing for Rovers to suffer back-to-back away defeats following the loss at Stoke City prior to the international break, he still believes they have a great chance of making the top six.

"It’s difficult, to be fair because it’s back to back away defeats in the league. That’s really difficult for them, but they’re still in a good position," Morrison said on ITV's English Football League highlights show.

"You’re going to get spells like this in the Championship. That’s why it’s a hard league to predict because you have ups and downs, but they’re still in there. They’ve got a manager in Jon Dahl Tomasson that knows the players and they’ll come back fighting strong."

Who do Blackburn Rovers face next?

Rovers face a crucial clash against Norwich City at Ewood Park on Good Friday, which could prove decisive for both sides' play-off hopes.

A victory for Rovers would move them seven points clear of the Canaries with a game in hand, but a defeat would move David Wagner's side to within a point of the top six and put significant pressure on their opponents.

With some tough fixtures to come against the likes of Coventry City, Preston North End, Burnley and Luton Town, it would be a huge boost to Tomasson if his side can give themselves some breathing space with a win on Friday.

Will Blackburn Rovers make the play-offs?

Morrison is right that Rovers are in an excellent position to make the top six.

Against a Norwich side who are without a win in their last four games, you would have to make Rovers favourites on Friday, particularly considering they have won their previous four home games.

But even if they were to lose to the Canaries, it would be unwise to write Rovers off as they have repeatedly proven their ability to respond to setbacks this campaign to remain in promotion contention.