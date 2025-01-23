The transfer rumour mill is nearing full speed as we approach the back-end of the January transfer window, which has provided much excitement and speculation as of late.

There are sure to be some significant moves made in the Championship before February 3, with Ben Brereton Diaz's return to Sheffield United from Southampton and Sunderland's punchy loan signing of Roma midfielder Enzo Lee Fee representing arguably the biggest deals in the division to date.

With no shortage of talking points, Sky Sports pundit and EFL expert Clinton Morrison spoke exclusively to Football League World on behalf of Free Bets to share his thoughts on the hottest transfer topics at the minute while weighing in on the promotion races in League One and League Two respectively.

Middlesbrough FC should keep Emmanuel Latte Lath for promotion bid amid Atlanta United transfer interest

Emmanuel Latte Lath has been the subject of significant interest, most notably from ambitious MLS side Atlanta United, as he continues to score prolifically for Middlesbrough this season. According to journalist Graeme Bailey on X, Middlesbrough will allow Latte Lath to join Atalanta, who have made an MLS-record bid worth up to £20 million for the Ivorian frontman.

FLW asked Morrison just how much of a blow an exit for Latte Lath could prove to be as far as Boro's promotion hopes are concerned.

Morrison said: "There are a lot of rumours, to be fair. They’re saying they want to keep him, but on the other hand, what I’m hearing is a deal could be done because it is a lot of money.

"If I’m Middlesbrough, I’m not selling him because they have a great chance at finishing in that top-six. Not the top two, but for the play-offs, and he’s the in-form striker in the Championship.

"He’s got great movement and scores a lot of goals so I wouldn’t sell him, I’d keep him. I hope he doesn’t go because you obviously want to see the best players in the EFL and I understand the opportunity to go out to the MLS - MLS football is growing.

"But I think if I’m Michael Carrick, I say to the hierarchy - the likes of Steve Gibson (owner) - don’t sell him because he could be the difference-maker. Then I’m thinking if I sell him for £18 million, going into the Premier League is a lot more money especially if you do it through the play-off final, so I’d keep him and hopefully he does stay.

"But there are a lot of rumours that him and [Miguel, Newcastle United winger] could be joining."

Aston Villa's Emi Buendia could wrap up the Championship title for Leeds United

Leeds United are currently top of the Championship after 28 matches, with a one-point margin over second-placed Sheffield United. They have retained an interest in out-of-favour Aston Villa playmaker Emi Buendia, who was an ambitious target last summer and is now seemingly set to leave after being made available for transfer by Unai Emery.

FLW asked Morrison if the Argentine starlet could be the final piece in the Whites' promotion puzzle, to which he responded: "I think it would be a great signing.

"I’ve always said Leeds are my favourites, if you look at their bench it's so strong so the players they’ve got who can come off the bench and make an impact are exceptional.

"I think Buendia is a class act. The reason he hasn’t become a regular at Aston Villa was because he picked up a serious (ACL) injury which held up his progression and how he was doing.

"Going to Leeds and going to play regular football and getting promotion to the Premier League, it’s a great fit for both. It’s a good fit for Buendia and a fantastic fit for Leeds.

"I think if they do get him, they go out and win the league outright. I think they win it outright with the squad they’ve got now, but he gives you that little bit of X-Factor and he’s outstanding."

Southampton FC's Shea Charles recall decision questioned amid Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday transfer battle

Shea Charles is due back at Southampton after the Saints decided to exercise an eleventh-hour recall clause in his loan deal with Sheffield Wednesday. Charles impressed with the Owls and is also of shock interest to cross-city rivals Sheffield United, although Danny Rohl has claimed the club have a "50/50 chance" of resigning the young midfielder.

FLW asked Morrison for his thoughts on Southampton's decision to recall Charles and where he could end up for the remainder of the season. He said: I don’t understand why they’ve called him back. Why did they call him back if he’s not going to play in the first-team, or unless they’re going to sell him?

"If he goes to Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday fans will be fuming. I think it will be frosty between the two clubs! It'll be interesting, as far as I know from speaking to people at Sheffield Wednesday he’s loving his time with the club.

"He’s put up a good partnership with Barry Bannan, he’s an exceptional player, he started off at Manchester City so you know he’s got good pedigree. I’m surprised that it’s happening but I think there will be a lot of clubs looking at him.

"Hopefully he can stay at Sheffield Wednesday, I don’t know for the life of me why Southampton have done that. If I’m Southampton, I’m calling him back and putting him in the first-team as he can do no worse than the ones they’ve got at the moment."

Burnley FC backed to sign Rangers' Tom Lawrence amid Sheffield United competiton

Meanwhile, Championship automatic promotion-chasing duo Burnley and Sheffield United have both been linked with a move for ex-Derby County winger Tom Lawrence, who is currently north of the border with Rangers.

The 31-year-old has made 15 appearances this season, scoring five goals. FLW asked Morrison if he believes Lawrence would be a good fit at either Turf Moor or Bramall Lane, and he believes Burnley may be the better option.

He explained: "I saw a lot of Tom Lawrence when he was at Derby and he’s a good player, but he’s obviously gone to Rangers and it hasn’t really worked out through injuries and not getting enough game time.

"But I think if a player like that becomes available, you definitely have a look at him for your squad. I don’t think it would be a bad signing.

"You look at Burnley, I know they beat Plymouth last night and gave them a hammering, they scored a lot of goals and they’ve been interested in Morgan Whittaker. Maybe if they can’t get Whittaker [Lawrence could be a second-choice transfer option], because when you do recruitment you have three that you want.

"You go for the top one, then the second and then the third. You don’t know where Lawrence is on that list, but it would be a good signing.

"That means both of those clubs are aiming to do big business. Sheffield United are aiming to sign [Tom] Cannon, they’ve already brought in Brereton-Diaz so they’ve already done good business.

"But if Lawrence is available, you don’t turn your nose up at that."

Plymouth Argyle should sell Morgan Whittaker amid huge Miron Muslic reveal

Morrison has also weighed in on the Morgan Whittaker debacle, which FLW asked for his thoughts on. Whittaker has been continually linked with a move to Burnley but, in the words of Argyle boss Miron Muslic, "didn't show up" for last night's 5-0 defeat to the Clarets - though the forward was spotted in the stands.

Exactly why Whittaker was not playing is not totally clear right now, but he does appear to be edging closer to an exit after enduring a mixed campaign with the bottom-placed side.

Related Favourites to land Morgan Whittaker deal revealed amid Middlesbrough, Burnley transfer saga Morgan Whittaker is the subject of transfer speculation this January amid interest from Middlesbrough and Burnley

Morrison said: "People say he didn’t show up, when you watch the game on TV the camera was on him and he was in the stands so he did turn up. I hate when people say that about a player and then the camera shows them in the stands.

"So maybe it’s a deal between him and the club where they don’t want him to play because he might be getting a move and they don’t want him to get injured. Or maybe his head was turned and he just missed last night because there are teams knocking on the door to sign him.

"But he was at the game, I watched the game yesterday and I did see his face on the camera. So it does look like he could be on the move, I did think he was going to leave in the summer because he was outstanding last season and they managed to keep hold of him.

"For Plymouth, I think it’s going to be a bit of a struggle for them to stay in the league. I know they need to keep him to have half a chance of staying up, but if someone’s going to offer £2-3m when you’re likely going into League One then you have to bite their hands off.

"I think he’ll move. I don’t know where, maybe somewhere like Burnley, but he will move in this window."

Birmingham City predicted for League One promotion along with Wrexham and Wycombe Wanderers

Moving on to League One, FLW asked Morrison to reveal his third-tier promotion predictions. Morrison believes his old side and current leaders Birmingham City - who spent significantly during the summer - will lift the league title, and will be accompanied by Wrexham and Wycombe in the Championship next term.

He said: "I do think my old club Birmingham will get promoted. They’ve got too much quality, they spent good money and they’ve brought in class players like [Jay] Stansfield and [Tomoki] Iwata.

"I think Birmingham have signed players to go back-to-back and get promoted this season and then next season as well. They’ll go up.

"It’s a hard one for the next spot. You do think Wrexham are favourites but you can’t write out Wycombe, they’ve been outstanding.

"It just depends who the next manager is and if the players still keep playing how they played for Matt Bloomfield, because when you lose a manager you had a lot of time and respect for it can be difficult. But they still managed to beat Mansfield with an interim manager.

"It’s a difficult one, I’d still probably say Birmingham and Wrexham will probably go up and then Wycombe through the play-offs. But I wouldn’t rule out someone like a Huddersfield either, because they’re doing well."

Walsall will run away with the League Two title, Notts County and Port Vale in the promotion reckoning

Lastly, FLW also asked Morrison for his promotion predictions down in League Two.

Morrison praised ex-Blues teammate Mat Sadler for directing Walsall's shock title charge, and believes they will go up at a canter as they already have a 12-point advantage over second-placed.

But Morrison also believes both Port Vale and Notts County will remain in the promotion reckoning, tipping a late surge from the latter.

He told FLW: "Walsall will run away with it, I look at teams like Port Vale who should be there or thereabouts and will be in the mix. Then someone like a Notts County, I think they’ll come in late as they’ve got so much quality in players like David McGoldrick.

"They’ve got so much quality that I think they could make a late run into it but there is always one team in League Two that surprises you.

"You always think to yourself who that could be and Walsall have been the biggest surprise. I have to say a special mention to Mat Sadler because I played with him at Birmingham and if you asked me then would he have become a manager, I would’ve said absolutely no chance.

"He was quiet and didn’t really say anything when we were in the dressing room, but I don’t think many people say a lot in the dressing room when I’m there because I’ve got the biggest mouth!

"But he’s done a great job and this is why everyone likes the EFL because you can’t say for certain who is going to get promoted and relegated. One thing I know is Walsall will 100 per cent get promoted, but with the other teams, everyone is still in the mix to go up and that’s why the EFL is so exciting this season."