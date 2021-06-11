‘Clever business’, ‘A real coup’ – Huddersfield Town secure another summer signing: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town have made another new addition to their squad ahead of next season with Josh Ruffels agreeing a deal to join the Terriers.

The left-back was a key figure for Oxford as they reached the League One play-offs last season, featuring in 44 games and scoring six goals. However, with Karl Robinson’s side missing out on promotion, it was always going to be tough for them to convince Ruffels to stay as his deal was expiring.

And, that has proven to be the case, with Huddersfield confirming his arrival on their official site last night, with the player signing a two-year contract.

So, is this a good signing for the Yorkshire side? Will Ruffels play a key role under Carlos Corberan? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Phil Spencer

I think that this is a great signing for Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers are needing to strengthen this summer but with funds limited it means targeting players from further down the pyramid. That said, Josh Ruffels shouldn’t be underestimated.

The former Oxford man was a key performer in League One last term after contributing plenty in terms of goals and assists for the club. Ruffels may not be the quickest player but if he can contribute to Huddersfield’s attacking and defensive play then he could be a really shrewd addition.

Time will tell if he can step up to Championship level but I think that he could be a smart signing.

Does the John Smith’s Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Oakwell Higher Lower

Alfie Burns

I think it’s really clever business, particularly on a free transfer.

Ruffels has had a really good stint with Oxford and I think he deserves a chance in the Championship. It’s a level he should be comfortable at and his creativity should shine through in this Huddersfield side.

Of course, Huddersfield have Harry Toffolo on their books. He’s been one of Corberan’s most consistent performers and will take some ousting.

He did, though, need cover, which Ruffels brings.

It also gives Corberan the option to play with Toffolo on the left of a back-three, where he can provide balance and strong distribution, allowing Ruffels to push forward as a wing-back.

That kind of strength in depth wasn’t there for Huddersfield last season, so it’s an undoubted boost for Corberan. Forget it’s another freebie picked up from League One, it’s a clever signing.

George Harbey

On the face of it, Ruffels probably wasn’t a desperate, much-needed signing, but for me it’s a very shrewd piece of business.

He was undoubtedly one of the best left-backs in League One last season, and has really come on leaps and bounds since being converted from a midfielder into a full-back.

He scored six goals and added five assists from full-back in League One last term, which shows his ability and desire to get forward and create opportunities.

Harry Toffolo is also one of the best left-backs in the Championship, but every successful side needs good competitions for places.

A lack of squad depth really cost Huddersfield last season, and on a free, this could be a real coup.