Clem Morfuni issues first words as new Swindon Town owner

The ownership saga revolving Swindon Town has now been resolved, with Clem Morfuni taking charge of the club and ending the reign of Lee Power.

Power arrived at the County Ground in 2013 and for a while things were under control, but in more recent times financial uncertainty has clouded the club.

There was concern back in February when Power revealed that Town were close to bankruptcy to the impact on finances due to COVID-19, and months later he was charged by the FA regarding his funding of the club.

More issues have arisen in recent weeks, with legal action taken against the club by Swindon Borough Council over unpaid rent for the County Ground, but things could now be on the up.

That is because Morfuni, an Australian who has been a 15 per cent shareholder at the club for many years, has now been confirmed as Swindon’s new owner to the delight of supporters.

Morfuni has issued his first words to Robins fans in a very lengthy statement on the club’s website, where he admits he is a ‘complete Swindon Town fan’ after being introduced to the club seven years ago.

He has also confirmed that he will be in the country as much as he can and that he will take no money out of the club, but he’s also made it clear that there are concerns that need to be addressed before Swindon Town can move forward.

Morfuni confirmed that there is creditors that need to be paid off and with no management team or infrastructure in place it is going to be a difficult task but has also made some ambitious aims already, such as building the club to be a sustainable Championship one and also to own the County Ground in a 50/50 deal with the Supporters Trust.

The Verdict

There’s still issues that need to be addressed of course, but there now looks to be some promising times ahead for Swindon Town.

Morfuni seems to have some exciting ideas for the club to move forward once the creditors are paid off, but first they must appoint a new manager and bring in new players as the short-term goals.

The relationship between Lee Power and the fans had soured in recent years and especially in the last few months due to the financial concerns and other reasons, so it will be good for a cloud to be lifted over the County Ground and better times may now be ahead.