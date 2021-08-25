‘Clearly wasn’t good enough’, ‘Treated very poorly’ – These Middlesbrough fans react to transfer departure

Despite not having many strikers at the club, Neil Warnock has decided to let Chuba Akpom depart Middlesbrough and he’s secured a return to happier surroundings.

The 25-year-old was captured last summer for £2.75 million from Greek side PAOK Salonika, where he spent two seasons and scored 18 goals in all competitions, winning the Super League with the club in 2019.

The former Arsenal forward had been on a number of EFL loan spells earlier in his career to the likes of Hull City, Nottingham Forest and Coventry but a switch to Middlesbrough permanently was set to bring competition for the likes of Britt Assombalonga.

As it worked out though no-one fired on all cylinders for Boro last season, and after just five goals for the club his time is seemingly up.

Akpom did appear off the bench against Queens Park Rangers last week but Warnock made it clear that he was not impressed with the striker’s efforts and confirmed that he was not in his plans going forward.

Luckily for Akpom though, PAOK have come in once again for the striker and have agreed to take him on a season-long loan deal which will probably suit all parties.

Boro fans have been reacting to Akpom’s departure and there seems to be a mixed response despite the fact he was no longer in Warnock’s plans.

Wish him all the best, was treated very poorly https://t.co/qr5dqrPLUG — Jack Peart (@jpeart23) August 25, 2021

We literally have one striker that can’t last 70 minutes and another striker with 4 first team appearances. Worrying 😶 https://t.co/0U2IQLheLK — Reece (@Reecelee2002) August 25, 2021

Amazing how he went from Warnocks number one target to wasn’t his choice #boro https://t.co/Ud2RplUylU — The Fresh Prince 🇦🇷 (@_TY_97) August 25, 2021

So we are short on numbers letting players go doesn't seem like the best idea especially in the area we are probably the shortest. — Muir Lea Stores (@MuirLeaStores) August 25, 2021

As a loan move we've presumably written off the the £3m we paid for him. Another bad bit of Boro transfer business. — John Bowman (@otherfinemess) August 25, 2021

Yet another waste of money, good luck to the lad but he clearly wasn’t good enough — Louis Coulton-Massey (@louisC_M) August 25, 2021

All the best Chuba lad — Crouch (@Crouch59) August 25, 2021

Sound now sign a striker. — Billy Butters (@Instantclass69) August 25, 2021

What is the point get him gone permanently — Danny (@dannyshaw2005) August 25, 2021