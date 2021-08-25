Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Clearly wasn’t good enough’, ‘Treated very poorly’ – These Middlesbrough fans react to transfer departure

Published

54 mins ago

on

Despite not having many strikers at the club, Neil Warnock has decided to let Chuba Akpom depart Middlesbrough and he’s secured a return to happier surroundings.

The 25-year-old was captured last summer for £2.75 million from Greek side PAOK Salonika, where he spent two seasons and scored 18 goals in all competitions, winning the Super League with the club in 2019.

The former Arsenal forward had been on a number of EFL loan spells earlier in his career to the likes of Hull City, Nottingham Forest and Coventry but a switch to Middlesbrough permanently was set to bring competition for the likes of Britt Assombalonga.

As it worked out though no-one fired on all cylinders for Boro last season, and after just five goals for the club his time is seemingly up.

Akpom did appear off the bench against Queens Park Rangers last week but Warnock made it clear that he was not impressed with the striker’s efforts and confirmed that he was not in his plans going forward.

Luckily for Akpom though, PAOK have come in once again for the striker and have agreed to take him on a season-long loan deal which will probably suit all parties.

Boro fans have been reacting to Akpom’s departure and there seems to be a mixed response despite the fact he was no longer in Warnock’s plans.


