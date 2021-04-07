‘Clearly very talented’ – Fresh Nottingham Forest summer transfer target surfaces: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are set to battle Sheffield Wednesday and other Championship sides for Rochdale forward Stephen Humphrys this summer, according to The 72.

It is understood the 23-year-old that Forest are very interested and likely to make a move in the summer but face competition from Wednesday and others.

But would he be a good signing for the Reds? And is he needed?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

There’s definite potential there when it comes to Humphrys, who at 23 could really develop into a quality EFL forward.

I do question whether or not he’s the type of signing that Nottingham Forest need to be making this summer, though, with quality surely needing to come in over quantity at the City Ground.

The last thing Hughton needs is another overhaul of players, so I think he’s going to be quite selective with who he brings in.

And, with that in mind, it’s probably going to have to be a slightly more prolific forward that’s ready to hit the ground running.

Humphrys would be more of a long-term commitment, which Forest haven’t exactly been keen to offer time to in the past.

Chris Gallagher

I’m not so sure, Forest should be aiming higher.

That’s not to say Humphrys isn’t a good player, as he is clearly very talented and at 23-years-old he could be a smart long-term addition for a Championship club. But, there’s no denying that signing him would be a risk.

He has ten goals in 25 games in League One, which is by no means exceptional, so stepping up and being prolific in the second tier would be a big ask. With Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor at the club, any new striker needs to be an upgrade on those two, and there’s no guarantee that Humphrys would do that.

You would say that a new number nine is needed though, particularly if Glenn Murray doesn’t stick around, but Forest are aiming for promotion and should be able to attract a more proven performer. They shouldn’t be in a position where they are taking a risk in such a key position.

Jacob Potter

Do they need another striker?

Nottingham Forest already have some strong options available to them in attack, and I’m not convinced that Humphrys would be an upgrade on any of the options that Chris Hughton already has available to him.

Humphrys has impressed me whilst with Rochdale, and he’ll have a point to prove at a higher level, after previously playing his football for Fulham.

But I highly doubt he’ll be a regular in their starting XI anytime soon for Nottingham Forest, and I don’t think he’d be a good enough signing for a side that will be pushing for a top-six finish in the Championship at the moment.

There are better options out there.