‘Clearly struggling’, ‘Shocker’ – Many Derby fans frustrated by experienced head in Barnsley loss

Derby County missed out on a chance to move off the bottom of the Championship by losing 2-1 to Barnsley last night at Oakwell and many Rams fans were left frustrated by the performance of Craig Forsyth.

A win against the Tykes, who were led by interim boss Jo Laumann after the sacking of Markus Schopp, would’ve seen Derby leapfrog them into 23rd and move to within four points of safety – a massive momentum boost in their battle for second-tier survival.

Things looked to be going to plan for Wayne Rooney’s side when Sam Baldock put them ahead after 24 minutes but the home side pulled level via Victor Adeboyojo before halftime and then went ahead through Aaron Leya Iseka after the break.

Try as they might the Rams were unable to claw themselves back into the game and fell to a defeat that leaves them looking in a dire position on the bottom of the table.

It was far from Derby’s best performance under Rooney with Forsyth, in particular, struggling before the experienced defender was pulled off at halftime.

The left-back won just two of his six ground duels and connected with only nine of his 20 passes (Sofascore).

It is fair to say that the Pride Park support were not impressed, with many supporters taking to Twitter to voice their frustration…

Fozzy had a shocker first half #dcfc — Luke ☀️ (@lukerobo94) November 3, 2021

Agree with most comments about fozzy, shocking, there running riot down our flanks #dcfcfans #dcfc — schoey (@daddyfook) November 3, 2021

Fozzy having one of ‘his nights’ #dcfc — Alex Taylor (@ACTaylor96) November 3, 2021

Fozzy clearly struggling out there. Id seriously consider taking him off before things get ugly #dcfc — Curt_Higgo (@CurtHiggo) November 3, 2021

Fozzy is useless. Pass it on. #dcfc — James Windle (@MisterWindle) November 3, 2021

Fozzy is having a mare tonight! Just knew if they was going to get something it was going to come down that side! He was beaten 3-4 times before that! #DCFC — Sam Sandars (@samsandars) November 3, 2021