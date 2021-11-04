Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

'Clearly struggling', 'Shocker' – Many Derby fans frustrated by experienced head in Barnsley loss

Published

24 mins ago

on

Derby County missed out on a chance to move off the bottom of the Championship by losing 2-1 to Barnsley last night at Oakwell and many Rams fans were left frustrated by the performance of Craig Forsyth. 

A win against the Tykes, who were led by interim boss Jo Laumann after the sacking of Markus Schopp, would’ve seen Derby leapfrog them into 23rd and move to within four points of safety – a massive momentum boost in their battle for second-tier survival.

Things looked to be going to plan for Wayne Rooney’s side when Sam Baldock put them ahead after 24 minutes but the home side pulled level via Victor Adeboyojo before halftime and then went ahead through Aaron Leya Iseka after the break.

Try as they might the Rams were unable to claw themselves back into the game and fell to a defeat that leaves them looking in a dire position on the bottom of the table.

It was far from Derby’s best performance under Rooney with Forsyth, in particular, struggling before the experienced defender was pulled off at halftime.

The left-back won just two of his six ground duels and connected with only nine of his 20 passes (Sofascore).

It is fair to say that the Pride Park support were not impressed, with many supporters taking to Twitter to voice their frustration…


