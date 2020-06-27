‘Clearly something we don’t know about’, ‘Shambles’ – These West Brom fans are furious after Bilic’s player snub

West Brom fell to defeat against promotion rivals Brentford last night, with an Ollie Watkins goal sealing a 1-0 win for the Bees at Griffin Park.

Worryingly for Albion, that was the fourth game in a row that they have failed to win and they have incredibly failed to score in that period.

That has left fans concerned and boss Slaven Bilic has come in for criticism for his team selection, with his decision to leave Kamil Grosicki out of the squad one that hasn’t gone down well.

The Polish international arrived at The Hawthorns in January but he has failed to make a positive impact and despite the increased substitutes available to Bilic, Grosicki couldn’t even make the bench last night.

Grady Diangana and Matt Phillips were the preferred wide options in the XI, with Callum Robinson and Kyle Edwards brought on.

That has annoyed fans who don’t understand what the former Hull City man has to do to get a proper chance. Here we look at some of the reaction to his omission…

Don't think he trusts Austin's fitness…Ok for last 20 mins to try and change a game but that's it. Grosicki situation is weird… — Adrian Goldberg (@GoldbergRadio) June 27, 2020

As I just said to Andy, there is clearly something we don't know about Grosicki. Easy for us who don't see training to call for a player to play but if he is stinking out the place during the week, or he is struggling for What ever reason, a manager won't pick them. — Rich Jeff (@richbaggie) June 27, 2020

i’m sorry but how can kyle edwards be ahead of grosicki in the pecking order?!? absolute shambles #wba https://t.co/zBiQSHd27o — Warren Bishop (@WBAvlogs) June 26, 2020

All our wingers have been poo. What's Grosicki done or not done? Madness that he hasn't had a chance. We still look slow, ponderous and unfit. — Colin Griffiths (@Pengadil) June 26, 2020

I’m not saying he’s the answer but where the bloody hell is Grosicki?#wba — Claire Wheeler (@astle1968) June 26, 2020

id also love to know why he keeps him in over Grosicki who got 12 Goals and assists in a awful hull team as well, considering he’s done nothing since november — Ryan (@ryannwbafc) June 26, 2020

If Bilic thinks grosicki isn’t good enough and Phillips is the I am officially worried — KINGS OF THE NORTH (@GREENBAYUK_) June 26, 2020