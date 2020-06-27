Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Clearly something we don’t know about’, ‘Shambles’ – These West Brom fans are furious after Bilic’s player snub

West Brom fell to defeat against promotion rivals Brentford last night, with an Ollie Watkins goal sealing a 1-0 win for the Bees at Griffin Park.

Worryingly for Albion, that was the fourth game in a row that they have failed to win and they have incredibly failed to score in that period.

That has left fans concerned and boss Slaven Bilic has come in for criticism for his team selection, with his decision to leave Kamil Grosicki out of the squad one that hasn’t gone down well.

The Polish international arrived at The Hawthorns in January but he has failed to make a positive impact and despite the increased substitutes available to Bilic, Grosicki couldn’t even make the bench last night.

Grady Diangana and Matt Phillips were the preferred wide options in the XI, with Callum Robinson and Kyle Edwards brought on.

That has annoyed fans who don’t understand what the former Hull City man has to do to get a proper chance. Here we look at some of the reaction to his omission…


