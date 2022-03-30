“Clearly some talent there” – Nottingham Forest linked with transfer move for 23-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are reportedly keen on Zulte Waregem 23-year-old Cameron Humphreys, according to the Daily Mail.

The defender is a product of the Manchester City academy and is drawing Championship interest after leaving the Premier League club.

Luton Town and Huddersfield Town are also said to be keen but would he be a good signing for Forest? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Josh Cole

Although Steve Cooper will be keen to add to his squad this summer, making a move for Cameron Humphreys could prove to be a mistake.

The defender has struggled with his consistency this season as he is currently averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.33 in the Jupiler Pro League.

Considering that Cooper is already able to call upon the likes of Scott McKenna, Steve Cook and Joe Worrall, there is no guarantee that Humphreys will be an upgrade on any of these players.

Instead of signing another centre-back, Cooper ought to be looking into the possibility of strengthening his options at full-back as Max Lowe and Djed Spence are set to return to their parent clubs following the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign.

Charlie Gregory

I think Humphreys might be another player that, on the surface, might look like a bit of a gamble for Nottingham Forest but could actually prove to be a really good bit of business.

Having started his career at Man City, there is clearly some talent there and at just 23-years-old, there is still bags of potential to be realised by the defender.

For Zulte Waregem, he has now become a mainstay in the side and when he does get on the field, he looks a calm presence at the back and one who is not afraid to have the ball at his feet and get stuck in to boot.

I think the deal could really be a shrewd bit of business because of how much he would cost and the potential upside to him. Humphreys looks like he could come into Forest and potentially play from the off – and then end up being a really good player for them.

Sam Rourke

It really shouldn’t be a priority for Forest for me, but it could be an astute piece of business.

The Reds are pretty well stocked in the centre-back department right now with Steve Cook, Scott McKenna and Joe Worall proving to be an excellent defensive trio for Steve Cooper’s side this term.

Add to that, you’ve got the likes of Loic Mbe-Soh and Jonathan Panzo waiting in the wings, there’s no immediate requirement for a new centre-back at this current stage.

Of course, a lot will be dictated by Joe Worrall’s future at the City Ground who continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League, something you do feel could happen if the Reds don’t achieve promotion this season.

With all that said, Humphreys does look like a competent, athletic defender who is at a good age in-terms of his potential career development and progression.

The full-back areas need to be the transfer priority though for me for Forest this summer.