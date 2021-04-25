Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Clearly not the answer’ – Many Bristol City fans discuss future of key club figure following Luton defeat

Published

8 mins ago

on

Bristol City fans probably thought their season couldn’t get much worse despite having nothing to play for, but it did against Luton Town today.

Despite missing leading striker Famara Diedhiou, the Robins had no problem putting the ball in the back of the net in the first half, with goals from Nahki Wells and Adam Nagy giving them a 2-0 advantage going into the break.

It all fell apart though in the second half as Luton staged a comeback of epic proportions, with James Collins and Elijah Adebayo levelling the contest.

Nigel Pearson made four City changes to try and win the game, but it ended up costing him a point as a winner for the visitors came through Harry Cornick on 74 minutes.

Even though the Robins are safe from the drop, it would have been really frustrating for their supporters to see them surrender a lead like they did and the loss has seen them drop to 18th in the table due to wins for Birmingham and Blackburn yesterday.

Fans are also questioning whether Pearson is the right man to lead City into battle in the 2021/22 season – granted there has been lots of injuries he’s had to deal with but he was expected to get the team firing again and it hasn’t happened, winning just two matches since he officially took his place in the dugout.

Take a look at fan reactions to Pearson following City’s latest setback today.


