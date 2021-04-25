‘Clearly not the answer’ – Many Bristol City fans discuss future of key club figure following Luton defeat

Bristol City fans probably thought their season couldn’t get much worse despite having nothing to play for, but it did against Luton Town today.

Despite missing leading striker Famara Diedhiou, the Robins had no problem putting the ball in the back of the net in the first half, with goals from Nahki Wells and Adam Nagy giving them a 2-0 advantage going into the break.

It all fell apart though in the second half as Luton staged a comeback of epic proportions, with James Collins and Elijah Adebayo levelling the contest.

Nigel Pearson made four City changes to try and win the game, but it ended up costing him a point as a winner for the visitors came through Harry Cornick on 74 minutes.

Even though the Robins are safe from the drop, it would have been really frustrating for their supporters to see them surrender a lead like they did and the loss has seen them drop to 18th in the table due to wins for Birmingham and Blackburn yesterday.

Fans are also questioning whether Pearson is the right man to lead City into battle in the 2021/22 season – granted there has been lots of injuries he’s had to deal with but he was expected to get the team firing again and it hasn’t happened, winning just two matches since he officially took his place in the dugout.

Take a look at fan reactions to Pearson following City’s latest setback today.

Well, Pearson is clearly not the answer. He's taken us even further backwards than what Holden did towards the end of his tenure. — CRSY 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇨🇦 (@Crestsyndicate) April 25, 2021

I struggle to believe people say "he needs to be given time" or "he's got an awful squad".

There is no one in this squad respecting him. Usually it takes Pearson a year to fall out with his squad, he managed it with us way quicker than usual. Disgrace if the board keeps him. — Tim White (@TWMCLtd) April 25, 2021

Not sure if Pearson is the man to take us forward. I know they aren't his players. But we have been awful in recent weeks. #BristolCity — Eddie Waddell (@eddiesphone) April 25, 2021

i likes pearson but cant see him staying at all — sam (@bcfcsam12) April 25, 2021

Genuinely don’t care if Pearson stays or goes. His past record is good, but his record at #BristolCity is terrible. Frankly, I care about Bristol City in 2021, not Leicester City in 2014. — Cruisers Creek (@cruiserscreek_) April 25, 2021

If you want Pearson in you're an ostrich — Seb (@SebCounsell97) April 25, 2021

Brought into organise and motivate an injury hit squad of players. I remain very unconvinced that Pearson has made any difference at all. #BristolCity — Concretejoe1 (@ConcreteJoe1) April 25, 2021

Pearson is our man. These players aren’t city players. They are frauds. — Rob Pickles (@RobPickles8) April 25, 2021

I’m beginning to question it myself — Paul (@pauldav81858203) April 25, 2021