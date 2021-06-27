‘Clearly has a lot of talent’ – Nottingham Forest face player decision following Blackpool update: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackpool want to sign Nottingham Forest defender Jordan Gabriel permanently after he impressed on loan last season, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The right-back helped the Tangerines secure promotion to the Championship last term and it is understood they’re keen to bring him back to Bloomfield Road permanently this summer.

But should Forest sell or look to keep hold?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Jordan Rushworth

This is a very tough one for Nottingham Forest and they are in something of a catch 22 situation here regarding the long-term future of Jordan Gabriel. Having enjoyed an excellent campaign for Blackpool in League One last term the defender is obviously going to be keen to continue developing with regular first-team football.

Personally, I see no reason why Forest should not be giving him the chance to come into their starting line-up in the Championship next season and seeing if he can nail down his place in the side. If they do not do that then they risk losing a player that clearly has a lot of talent and will only continue to grow over the next few years.

It seems only natural that Blackpool would want to re-sign him considering how impressive he was at times for them last term. Neil Critchley is an excellent manager for his development and therefore the chance to work with him again is not something he should be dismissing.

Forest will have to decide whether he is going to be able to be their first choice in his position next season. If not then it might be better to sell him on this summer than allow him to sit on the bench all season and potentially hinder his development.

Phil Spencer

It’s no surprise to see Blackpool interested in Jordan Gabriel.

The full-back spent last term on loan with the Seasiders and looked really impressive during his 35 appearances for the club.

With his Forest future looking like it’s in doubt it seems like a move to a Championship club could be on the cards, and where better for him to go than Blackpool.

Neil Critchley knows his strengths and weaknesses and so will provide a sturdy platform to allow him to find his best form in the Championship.

I think that this could be the ideal move for the player as he looks to kick on.

Toby Wilding

Unless this is some sort of ridiculous offer, I do think that Forest should be looking to keep hold of Gabriel here.

The 22-year-old has yet to really be given his chance to impress at The City Ground, and given the talent and promise he possesses, there may be some disappointment amongst the club’s fanbase if they do not get to see that up close.

Indeed, following his performances for Blackpool last season, there ought to be no doubt that Gabriel deserves a chance to prove himself in the Championship next season, and it would surely make sense for Forest to give him that opportunity before letting him go to a rival.

It is also worth noting that Forest do not have a great deal of strength in depth at right-back at the minute, so it could be a bit of a risk if they were to let Gabriel leave this summer, leaving them somewhat short in that position.

With three years remaining on his Forest contract, the club are not under any pressure to sell Gabriel in the current market either, so it would seem strange to me if they were to let him go permanently any time soon.