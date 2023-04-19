Former Reading manager Paul Ince says he was disappointed by the decision to sack him and believes he would have kept the club in the Championship this season.

Ince was dismissed by the Royals last week following a run of eight games without a win, with the late 2-1 defeat to Preston North End at Deepdale on Easter Monday prompting the board into action.

The 55-year-old departed with the club sitting 22nd in the table after dropping into the Championship relegation zone due to the six-point deduction imposed earlier this month.

Ince was a surprise appointment at Reading when he replaced Veljko Paunovic initially on an interim basis last February, returning to management over eight years after leaving Blackpool in January 2014.

He managed to lead the Royals to Championship safety and was rewarded with the permanent job in May, but after a good start to the season, results declined and the club began sliding down the table, with the deduction leaving them in serious relegation danger.

Under-21 manager Noel Hunt has taken charge at the Select Car Leasing Stadium until the end of the season and he picked up an excellent point in his first game in the 0-0 home draw with already-promoted Burnley on Saturday.

What did Paul Ince say about his Reading departure?

Ince says he is disappointed to be leaving and insists he would have kept the Royals in the division, but wished everyone at the club all the best for the future.

"I would like to thank everyone at Reading FC for their support during my time as manager," Ince said in a statement released through the League Managers Association.

"Following the momentum gained towards the end of last season and the positivity that came with retaining our Championship status, we started this season in excellent form, especially at home where the fans played an important role in encouraging the team.

"Although we had some difficult situations to deal with including the 6 point deduction, a transfer embargo and a number of key players out injured, I am immensely proud of the hard work and dedication that we demonstrated.

"The staff and players have worked extremely hard throughout my time at the club and have the experience and quality to compete at this level.

"Our results since the start of January have been disappointing for all concerned, but with 12 of these games being either drawn or lost by a single goal, the performances of the team did not always reflect the final result and I am confident that there is enough quality in this group of players to achieve survival again over the last four matches.

"I am clearly disappointed to be leaving as I firmly believe that I would have been able to ensure the club’s survival in the league. However, returning to management with Reading has reminded me of how much passion I have for the game, and for management and I am already looking forward to my next challenge.

"I wish the board, team, staff and fans the very best of luck in the future and hope that we will see Reading competing with the best teams in the league next season."

Were Reading right to sack Paul Ince?

It is difficult to argue with the decision to dismiss Ince.

He did an excellent job in keeping the club in the division last season and he is right to point out the incredibly challenging circumstances he was working under this campaign with the transfer embargo.

It is also true that without the points deduction, the Royals would have likely stayed up and Ince would have achieved his objective, albeit it would probably not have been comfortable given the poor run of form.

But Ince's tactics were questionable and his refusal to take responsibility and public criticisms of his players in his post-match interviews were wearing increasingly thin.

Hunt's appointment seems to have galvanised the club and fan base and the Royals likely stand more of a chance of survival with Hunt in charge than they would have with Ince.