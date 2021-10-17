A number of Sheffield Wednesday supporters were pleased to hear the honesty from Lee Gregory in his post-match interview following the Owls’ frustrating 2-2 draw at AFC Wimbledon.

Darren Moore’s side had been in complete control of the game for most of the contest and they had managed to get themselves into a comfortable position in the game with just 25 minutes left to play.

That came after Gregory had fired home two goals for the Owls to put them into a 2-0 lead and It seemed like it was going to be another three points for them to add to their tally.

However, in the final 25 minutes, Wednesday shipped two poor goals from their perspective to allow Wimbledon to come back from two goals down and snatch a point.

The Owls could have and should have been more than two goals up given the other chances that they missed.

However, individual errors that were theme at the back for them last term crept back into the side and they ended up taking just a point.

Following the end of the game, Gregory’s interview was posted on the Sheffield Star’s official Twitter account and he was honest about them needing to do more to see out the game and insisted he felt gutted despite scoring a brace.

Lee Gregory was gutted after #SWFC threw away a 2-0 lead against Wimbledon. 🦉⚽️ pic.twitter.com/nMV5HUsT2m — The Star SWFC (@TheStarOwls) October 16, 2021

Many Wednesday fans liked what they heard from Gregory and believe he is a real winner that they have needed in their dressing room for a while.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media to his comments…

Only player that can leave here with some credit https://t.co/6z5QO0xrS2 — B E N • H (@bennyboyswfc) October 16, 2021

Clearly a winner! He needs to get the losers in the team ratted out & start ensuring we have a winning mentality 💙 #swfc #wawaw https://t.co/kte51vfdvN — 🦉Aaron Hinton 🦉 (@hinster86) October 16, 2021

Last season we were crying out for players who cared, Gregory clearly does exactly that. Small positive and not saying it makes for the frustrating result but it's something. https://t.co/3Dt2T2KbtZ — Tom Taylor-Batty (@TomTB1995) October 16, 2021

I love this fella, exceptional on the pitch and talks nothing but sense https://t.co/GcSgwZpEe5 — 🦉 (@ejc18671) October 16, 2021

I love the bloke https://t.co/N6REUj7qg1 — Adam (@League1Tour) October 16, 2021

Seems like the only one with a bit of something about him — ®️ (@No_Gimicks) October 16, 2021

Class act Lee — Dan Kitson (@dankitson2003) October 16, 2021