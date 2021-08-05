‘Clearly a talented boy’ – West Brom plot move for Manchester City wonderkid: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion have emerged as contenders to sign Liam Delap this summer, according to reports from the Express & Star.

The Manchester City starlet looks set for a very bright future in the game but will be looking for regular match action this term as he looks to gain valuable first team experience.

Both Bournemouth and Stoke City are also said to be keen on the 18-year-old, with speculation over a move to the Championship gathering pace.

So would Liam Delap be a good signing for West Brom?

The team at FLW have their say…

Billy Mulley

West Brom’s attacking line-up is already looking very exciting for the upcoming campaign. Grant, Robinson and Diangana, with the potential to add Phillips in there, is a very exciting prospect. For that reason, it is rather difficult to see him fitting in.

I would have thought that if The Baggies were looking to bring an additional forward in this summer, it would have been a striker with a bit more of a physical presence. A player that the aforementioned trio can work off.

However, Delap is a special talent and it is clear to see why so many second-tier clubs are after him this summer. He is very highly-regarded at Man City, and whilst The Baggies look well-stocked up top, Delap would add even more excitement.

The young forward is a very mature forward for his age and has the attacking intelligence to time his runs to perfection and to know exactly where to position himself in the box. He also has very quick feet and has displayed at various stages of his City youth career that he knows where the back of the net is.

Jordan Rushworth

This is a signing that you would fully expect Valerien Ismael to be wanting to make this summer. It would certainly be exciting to see what the West Brom boss could do in terms of developing Liam Delap’s game over the course of a full season at the Hawthorns should they make a successful move for him.

Delap is not short on potential suitors and Manchester City have a major decision to make in terms of where the best destination is for him to continue his development. However, West Brom has to be seen as an attractive proposition for them considering they have a manager that has a proven track record for developing young talent and getting the best out of them.

The forward area is a position that West Brom might need to add a little more quality to if they are going to have enough goals in the side to get them promoted this season. Delap is someone that could add goals as well as solid link-up play with the forwards in and around him in the final third and that would make an ideal signing.

I think this signing would have the potential to be a huge success for both Delap and West Brom and it would also see his valuation increased if he has a strong season which benefits Manchester City as well. It has all the makings of a win-win scenario really.

George Dagless

It’s worth considering, though Delap needs to ensure he is going to be getting game time if he moves there.

He’s clearly a talented boy and Manchester City evidently think highly of him, so that should suggest he’d have every chance of pushing to start in Albion’s side this season in the Championship.

West Brom have quality players, though, and so the task will be tough – meaning it could go one of two ways.

It’s obviously a potentially big opportunity playing for a big club like the Baggies and challenging likely for promotion but he and City must get assurances over minutes – only then would it be a good signing for all involved.

Get that guarantee, though, and I’m sure he’d relish the opportunity to play for them.