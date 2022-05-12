“Clearly a talent” – Sheffield United fan pundit reacts as Blades eye Chelsea transfer

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are looking to bolster their defensive options this summer by targeting a move for Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter, as per a report from The Sun.

The report states that the on-loan Coventry City defender is also attracting interest from Leeds United and PSV, whilst the Sky Blues also remain in pursuit.

The left-footed centre-back has featured 29 times for Mark Robins’ side in the Championship this season, providing defensive resilience and proving to be an excellent ball carrier too.

Speaking about the possibility of Sheffield United signing the 24-year-old, and whether it would represent good business, FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse said: “Clarke-Salter certainly a player I’d look into bringing in.

“We’re going to need a defender or two post-season with Ben Davies’ loan expiring and neither (Chris) Basham’s (prior to this morning’s announcement) or (Jack) Robinson’s contracts sorted out yet.

“From what I’ve seen of him, at Coventry and Birmingham, he’s a fairly quick centre-half, whose powerful and fairly imposing but he’s also good with the ball at his feet.

“He’s got plenty of Championship experience for a guy at 24 years old and been brought up in Chelsea’s academy shows he’s clearly a talent.

“He’s definitely a player I’d be looking into bringing in this summer.”

The verdict

Clarke-Salter has proven once more to have the abilities to operate at least at the top end of the division, with his consistently strong performances justifying that.

His ability to bring the ball forward and progress the play has been a common feature this season in his left centre-back role, whilst he has displayed a level of dominance in aerial and ground duels throughout.

Clarke-Salter is also someone who has a high ceiling, meaning if the Blades are promoted, then he can grow with the ambitions of the club.

The 24-year-old would be an excellent addition at Bramall Lane, however, they will have a battle on their hands to secure his signature.