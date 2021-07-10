‘Clearly a player with plenty of potential – Nottingham Forest agree deal for ex-Rangers man: The verdict

Jordan Rushworth

This has all the makings of a sensible transfer move by Nottingham Forest with Nicky Hogarth a goalkeeper that has plenty of potential and he needs to find a new settled home now following his departure from Rangers. The 19-year-old would be able to have the time to settle into life at the City Ground before looking to push for a place in the first-team squad.

Hogarth is clearly someone that has ability after he was on the books of Rangers and he also managed to get valuable first-team experience out on loan in Scotland with various clubs. That means that he will be ready to step into the side and make an impact for Nottingham Forest if he was called upon by Chris Hughton.

Considering that Hogarth is available on a free transfer it makes perfect sense for Forest to bring him in and see what he can do. If the keeper progresses well then it might even turn out to be a bargain move and Rangers might come to regret allowing him to leave the club.

A move for the keeper is a low-risk one that might pay off handsomely and these are the sort of deals that Forest should start making and it is a positive sign if they do get Hogarth through the door at the City Ground.

Toby Wilding

I do think that this could be a decent signing for Forest for the future.

Hogarth is clearly a player with plenty of potential, and at 19-years-old, he still has plenty of time to improve, so he could be an asset for many years to come at The City Ground.

Indeed, with George Shelvey having been loaned out to Mansfield this season, and Michael Statham released by the club, it does seem as though Forest could benefit from adding someone such as Hogarth to their options between the posts at U23s level.

Given he has yet to really be tested at senior level, it would make sense for him to get some more experience filling that role first, as it would be a risk to throw him right into the pressures of the Championship, particularly when they still have a very solid number one in the form of Brice Samba.

As a result, while this is a promising piece of business, I do think it could still be a while before we see Hogarth competing in the senior setup at Forest.

Ned Holmes

It’s a low-risk move and one that could really pay dividends further down the line.

Hogarth is a promising young shot-stopper but you feel he’s got a long way to go before he’s ready to challenge for a first team place at Championship level.

The positive thing from a Forest perspective is that the club can be patient and give him a chance to develop because of the options already in Chris Hughton’s squad.

Brice Samba is the clear first choice between the sticks, while Jordan Smith looks like a fairly reliable backup.

This seems like a good signing with the future in mind, just don’t expect to see him in the first team any time soon.