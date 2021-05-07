‘Clearly a lot of ability there’ – Chelsea join Arsenal and West Ham in race for EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Chelsea have reportedly joined Arsenal and West Ham United in the race for Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

Toney has taken the Championship by storm since his arrival at Brentford in the summer – scoring 30 goals and adding 10 assists as he’s helped them secure a place in the play-offs.

According to The Sun, Chelsea and West Ham have joined Arsenal and a host of other clubs in the race for the striker.

But would he be a good signing for the Blues? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Jacob Potter

I’m not too sure about this one, to be honest.

There’s no doubting that Toney deserves a shot in the Premier League in the near future, even if that isn’t with Brentford, as he’s shown that he’s more than capable of scoring regularly in the Championship.

But a move to Chelsea might be a step too far at this moment in time, as Thomas Tuchel has much better options available to him.

Toney wouldn’t be getting in the starting XI ahead of the likes of Timo Werner anytime soon, and I feel as though it would be a wasted move for Toney this summer if he was to head to Stamford Bridge.

There are other clubs that would be better-suited for Toney heading into next season.

Jordan Rushworth

This would be an interesting move for Chelsea to make and there is certainly a case for them needing to add to their options up front and find more of a natural goal scorer this summer.

Toney is a player that is capable of being prolific in front of goal if he gets the right levels of service, as he has done with the Bees. There is clearly a lot of ability there that suggests he is more than good enough to be playing in the Premier League. However, whether he is ready for such a big move to Chelsea remains to be seen.

The forward would certainly not be daunted by a move to Stamford Bridge and would have every right to feel he belongs at that level with the talent he has. Would he be an instant starter for them though is the question, considering that someone like Tammy Abraham has struggled for regular starts this term.

There might be other options that Chelsea would consider ahead of Toney this summer, but if they can not get their top targets then he is a very good alternative option.

Phil Spencer

I just don’t see this one happening at all.

Ivan Toney has enjoyed a wonderful season and looks set to be playing in the Premier League next season – one way or another.

But a move to Chelsea is probably a bit of a big ask.

Toney would face a real struggle to establish himself as the first choice at Stamford Bridge and given his hunger to succeed I think that his focus should be on playing regular first team football.

I’m sure he’d get a hefty pay packet if he was to join, but for the sake of his career, I’d advise him to go elsewhere.