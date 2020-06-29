Clearer developments emerge surrounding Huddersfield Town managerial situation

Huddersfield Town are not planning on parting company with Danny Cowley, despite his side slipping into the Championship’s bottom three over the weekend.

Cowley’s side were beaten 3-1 at Nottingham Forest yesterday afternoon, failing to pick up the points required to move out of the relegation zone on the back of Saturday’s results.

And, a report from Football Insider has claimed the Town are considering a change ahead of a midweek clash with Birmingham City.

Quiz: Do these 11 celebrities support Huddersfield Town or not?

1 of 11 Sir Patrick Stewart Yes No

However, on the back of that, Yorkshire Live has squashed that discussion, confirming that there are no plans to replace Cowley at this stage.

Cowley and his bother Nicky arrived at Huddersfield in September, but have been unable to pull the Terriers completely away from danger in terms of relegation.

That means that Huddersfield are facing back-to-back relegations, having only dropped out of the Premier League 12 months ago.

In the current standings, Town are level on points with Hull City, who are fourth bottom, with seven games of the season still to play.

A trip to Birmingham City awaits Town on Wednesday night before they return to the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday to take on Preston North End.

The Verdict

A change in the management team at Huddersfield isn’t the way to go right now.

Cowley is still raw at this level and results haven’t been great, but Town brought him in with a long-term vision and they can’t rip that up right now, even if they do slip into League One.

However, there’s also got to be a belief that they are good enough to stay in the division. It isn’t over for them yet and 21 massive points are still to be played for.

Cowley needs to be given time to get this right, one way or another.

Thoughts? Let us know!