Highlights Burnley's deep squad aims for Premier League return by making strategic signings, like Hountondji. Trafford poised for goalkeeping role.

Muric's move to Ipswich opens door for Trafford to claim starting spot in Burnley. Tresor's permanent deal provides midfield options for Parker.

Twine's potential exit from Clarets opens space for new opportunities at Bristol City or possible competition from Birmingham City.

Burnley have a large squad that should help them challenge to get back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and they've been making additions in the transfer window too.

Their most recently announced deal saw Andreas Hountondji join Scott Parker and his team from French side Caen. The striker scored 14 goals while on loan at Rodez in Ligue 2 last season.

Getting back to the top flight, after their underwhelming campaign last time out, is the priority, and their early work in the transfer market shows that, and these are some of the winners from the moves that they have made so far.

James Trafford

The former Manchester City goalkeeper didn't always live up to the hype last season, following some impressive loan spells, but it now looks like he could be Burnley's number one going forward, despite some chopping and changing near the back end of the campaign.

James Trafford's 23/24 Premier League stats Apps 28 Clean sheets 2 Goals conceded per game 2.2 Saves per game 3.8 (63%) Goals prevented -7.47 Stats taken from Sofascore

Aro Muric, who replaced the England under-21 near the end of last season, has been sold by the Clarets to Ipswich Town in a deal worth up to £15 million. Several Premier League clubs were reported to be interested in the goalkeeper, as per the Daily Mail, but he's going to be playing for a newly promoted top flight side for the second season running.

At one point, it looked like James Trafford was going to be the one who moved on. Newcastle United were very interested in him, and they offered a £16 million package to Burnley for him, as per the Northern Echo, which was rejected.

They gave a £19 million package to Man City for Trafford a year ago, so they wanted £20 million to make sure that they didn't lose money on him.

Now, because of the departure of Muric and the cooling interest from the Magpies, Trafford will have a good chance to get his number one spot back.

There'll be competition from newly signed promotion-winner Vaclav Hladky, who has signed a two-year deal with the Clarets. But, as things stand, he remains a strong contender to be Parker's starting option. It didn't look quite that way before the sale of Muric.

Scott Twine

With Mike Tresor officially becoming a permanent Claret, in a deal worth £16 million, the options that Scott Parker has on the wings have increased even more.

You could argue that they have seven wingers to choose from as things stand for next season. Apart from the likes of Luca Koleosho, who is gradually making his way back from a serious knee injury, none of their wide players are really head and shoulders above the others. No team needs a group of players like that.

It has been reported that Twine will be sold by the Clarets by the end of the window, who he joined from MK Dons for £4 million two summers ago. Luckily for him, if reports are to be believed, he wants to go back to Bristol City, who he was on loan with for the second half of last season.

That's according to Bristol Live, who have also said that the 25-year-old had been using the Robins' training facilities during the off-season.

They aren't alone in the hunt for Twine. Liam Manning's side will likely face competition from Birmingham City.

Whether either team would be willing to pay a fee that Burnley would see as acceptable remains to be seen, but the purchase of Tresor highlights the need for someone in that position to be sold.

Twine apparently wants to go, so he should be happy with that bit of business by the Clarets.