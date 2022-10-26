Clear update emerges on Wigan Athletic amid wages saga

Wigan Athletic have now paid their players their wages following reports that they had failed to do so on the right day, according to a report from Wigan Today.

This issue has cropped up on multiple occasions under the club’s current ownership, with the Latics failing to pay their wages on time twice before, though the situations were resolved both times.

And it had previously been claimed that the Queen’s jubilee celebrations earlier this year were a key reason why their players didn’t receive the money they were entitled to on time for the second month in a row.

9 quickfire questions about Wigan Athletic kits from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 When did Wigan start wearing Puma strips? 2016/17 2017/18 2018/19 2019/20

For a side that entered administration two years ago, many people will be alarmed by yesterday’s report from the Daily Mail with the Championship side in real danger of going under before their current ownership rescued the club.

At the time of the outlet’s report, the Latics declined to comment on whether or not this situation had been resolved, only going on to cause more worry about what was going on at the club.

But Wigan Today believe the wages have now been paid – and that was just one of two good bits of news for the club yesterday with Leam Richardson also putting pen to paper on a new deal to extend his stay at the DW Stadium.

The Verdict:

This is good news for the Latics – but this issue does need to stop cropping up because it will only go on to reduce morale unless there’s clear communication between the ownership and the players.

Off-field factors like this can affect on-field performances and with this issue occurring three times this year, that alone will raise concerns even though wages have now been paid.

In the short term, everyone can breathe a sigh of relief but it will be interesting to see what the EFL may do if this problem comes up again. The governing body will want reassurances that the club is in a stable position and in fairness to Wigan’s ownership, the club doesn’t seem to be in trouble.

However, reports that the club is potentially for sale may not help in the long term, though the fact they have made a decision for the long term with manager Richardson signing a new contract is promising.

And with the side getting themselves back up to the second tier under their stewardship, it will be interesting to see whether Talal Al Hammad can take them on to even greater things in the future.