Clear transfer update emerges on Nottingham Forest’s potential pursuit of 22-goal striker

Promoted side Nottingham Forest are not interested in a move for Swansea City striker Joel Piroe at this stage ahead of the summer window, according to an update from Nottinghamshire Live.

The Dutchman was in fine goalscoring form for the Swans during the 2021/22 campaign following his move from PSV last summer, scoring 22 goals in 45 Championship appearances and recording six assists in the process.

This goalscoring form has attracted interest from elsewhere, with Forest one team to be linked with a move for the 22-year-old along with top-tier rivals Leicester City who may be able to submit a bid that tempts the Welsh side to cash in on one of their prized assets.

Russell Martin is in desperate need of offloading players at this stage with the Swans’ hierarchy wanting to cash in on some of their existing squad members before making their own transfer moves in the market.

And with the sale of Piroe or fellow prized asset Flynn Downes potentially being crucial in what sort of budget the ex-Norwich City defender has at his disposal in the next few months, Martin may be open to selling the former.

Forest, on the other hand, are likely to have plenty of money to spend but will need a forward or two to come in with Keinan Davis heading back to Aston Villa and Lewis Grabban set to depart for free in the summer as things stand.

However, one man they aren’t looking to move for at this stage is Piroe, who still has two years left on his deal at the Swansea.com Stadium this summer and is likely to command a hefty fee this summer.

The Verdict:

Although has adapted very quickly to the English second tier, there are no guarantees he would be a success in the top flight straight away and this is why the Reds are perhaps wise not to recruit him at this stage.

They may want to secure Davis again who has some top-tier experience under his belt – but fellow targets Djed Spence and Philip Zinckernagel have none and James Garner is also very inexperienced.

If they are to get these agreements over the line, they also need players who already have a decent amount of appearances in the Premier League to give them the best possible chance of remaining afloat in the division.

They should be looking to keep tabs on the Dutchman over the next year or two though – because the way he adapted to life in England last year is a potentially good sign of how well he will make the step up to the top level.

At 22 as well, he’s only likely to get better so if Forest can stay up, this could be a move to make next summer or beyond then and if the Reds can keep the likes of Spence and Brennan Johnson, he wouldn’t have a shortage of service.