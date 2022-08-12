Clear transfer update emerges on Middlesbrough’s interest in 22-year-old amid ongoing saga

Middlesbrough have cooled their interest in Jorgen Strand Larsen in recent days and are ready to move on to alternative targets if Groningen are unwilling to lower his price tag to €13m, according to the Northern Echo.

Although Marcus Forss and Matthew Hoppe have arrived at the Riverside Stadium in recent weeks, adding to their existing options in Chuba Akpom, Duncan Watmore and Josh Coburn, manager Chris Wilder is still on the prowl for two more strikers.

They have been heavily linked with a move for Strand Larsen in recent times – and have even launched a bid for his services but have seemingly been unable to come to an agreement for the Norwegian as things stand.

Quiz: Do these 25 ex-Middlesbrough players currently play abroad or not?

1 of 25 1. Adam Clayton Yes No

They were reported to have submitted an £8m offer – but Groningen are thought to be holding out for £12m (€14.1m) at this stage as they look to keep hold of one of their most important assets.

Recording 17 goals in 35 competitive appearances last term, he was an integral figure for the Eredivisie side and looks set to remain a key part of his current club if he remains there, scoring on the opening day last weekend in a 2-2 draw against FC Volendam.

At this stage though, Boro look set to turn their attention elsewhere in the transfer market, though that stance from the English second-tier side could change if his valuation is reduced to €13m.

The Verdict:

Even though Boro have generated money from the sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier, to spend more than €13m on one player whilst they are still in the second tier may be unwise.

However, the Norwegian proved last season that he’s ready to play at the top level and could be a reliable goalscorer for Wilder’s side if given the opportunity to thrive on Teesside, so this is a signing worth making.

They shouldn’t fork out too much though – and it looks as though they have other options to pursue – some of whom could potentially be cheaper options and this would be ideal considering the fact they need to bring other players in.

Another central defender would be ideal to allow Paddy McNair to play in midfield and provide more depth in this area, something that’s needed with Wilder playing with three at the back.

A couple of new additions in midfield also make sense, with a clear replacement for Tavernier needed to provide them with some extra attacking firepower from midfield. And of course, a striker or two regardless of whether one of those options is Larsen will give them the best chance of forcing their way into the promotion mix.