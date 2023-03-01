“Clear to see” – Sunderland’s main squad issue for Tony Mowbray right now: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland have enjoyed a really strong return to the Championship this season, transitioning well from Alex Neil to Tony Mowbray.

As we head into the final quarter of the season, Sunderland sit ninth in the division and five points outside the play-off places. There’s work to do to get into the top-six, yet it’s not an impossible task.

Within Mowbray’s squad there is plenty of quality, but what lets them down and could be detrimental to them pushing up into the top-six? Their weakness, essentially.

Our writers discuss:

Billy Mulley

Not really (got one) is my honest answer.

Sunderland have exceeded expectations this season and are playing an exciting brand of football that suits the personnel within the squad.

I think the one thing that confirms the fact that there are no weaknesses in this Sunderland squad is the fact that even with injury issues to contend with, their squad remains extremely competitive.

If promotion to the Premier League was secured, I would have a few reservations about certain positions and whether or not they would be strong enough but the top-flight of English football is a completely different ball game.

Of course, they have limited striking options at the moment, so pushed for an answer, perhaps the frontline is somewhat of a weakness, and that is nothing against Joe Gelhardt who has started his loan spell positively enough.

Ned Holmes

The weakness in Sunderland’s side is clear to see – their lack of depth up top.

I actually think that Joe Gelhardt has made a pretty strong start to life at the Stadium of Light and I expect the Leeds United loanee to score goals but relying on the 20-year-old as the only forward option is far from an ideal situation.

Among other things, it limits Tony Mowbray’s game-changing options from the bench significantly, leaves them at risk of being strikerless were he to get injured, and means he’s less fresh than he otherwise could be.

With Gelhardt set to return to Elland Road in the summer, signing at least one striker and preferably more has to be high on the list of priorities.

Alfie Burns

Through very little fault of their own, it’s their depth in the No.9 position.

Ellis Simms heading back to Everton was a massive blow for them in the January transfer window, yet they’ve reacted well to bring in Joe Gelhardt from Leeds. He’s settled in at the Stadium of Light really well and will be an asset.

However, he was picked up to play the supporting role to Ross Stewart, who, let’s be fair, would’ve probably started 95% of the remaining fixtures if he was fit, which he now isn’t and won’t play again this season.

Had Stewart stayed fit, he and Gelhardt would’ve given Mowbray enough depth in the No.9 position, particularly given they tend to favour a one-man focal point in a 4-2-3-1.

As the situation currently is, they are relying on Gelhardt, which quite clearly wasn’t the plan. It’s where they are short and a weakness, yet it’s something that was very hard to control.