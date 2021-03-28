‘Clear out is so important,’ ‘Hopefully the last time’ – Many Ipswich fans react to performance of 31-y/o

A number of Ipswich Town supporters have bemoaned the performance of forward Freddie Sears following the Tractor Boys’ goalless draw away against Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Paul Cook’s side headed into the game needing to pick up all three points to get their push for the play-off places back on track after they had suffered back-to-back defeats in League One. However, they were unable to create many clear-cut chances against a side that are struggling down at the wrong end of the table. It was a performance that would have told Cook a lot about his squad.

One player who failed to make an impact on the game was Sears, with the 31-year-old having been handed the chance by Cook to impress from the start and play his first game since the 3-1 defeat at Gillingham. However, the forward was unable to create any chances and did not offer enough quality in and out of possession for the Tractor Boys.

Sears managed to have just 15 touches of the ball in the 60 minutes he was on the field for and had just one attempt at goal which was blocked, while he also failed to record a single key pass or a cross (Sofascore). It was a chance to impress and put himself back into Cook’s thoughts for more regular chances in the side, but it was one he did not manage to take.

Many Ipswich fans were keen to suggest that the Tractor Boys need to find someone better to sign in the summer who can offer more to them and suggested that they hoped it would be the final time they see him play for the club.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Edward, Sears, Judge and Chambers have been awful #itfc — the towen (@ipswichtown2) March 27, 2021

Sears, Edwards and Judge offering absolutely nothing. Water is wet. #ITFC — Matt Francis (@MattWHF) March 27, 2021

freddie sears was nothing more than an ok backup to daryl murphy #itfc — Luke (@lfev11) March 27, 2021

Hopefully the last time I have to endure Freddie Sears in a #itfc shirt — Joey (@JoeySadler_) March 27, 2021

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again; the most exciting thing about the summer coming up is the knowledge that 80% of our squad are out of contract – knowing I’ll never have to watch Sears et al. again makes me feel warm inside 🥰 #itfc — Michael (@mjaustin_) March 27, 2021

Well Sears, Judge and Edwards did their contract chances a world of good with that… #itfc #ipswichtown — itfcshirtcollector (@chrisitfcshirts) March 27, 2021

That game just goes to show why a big clearout is so important in the summer

Holy, Ward, and Sears just for starters and send all the loanee's back #itfc — Steve Wightman (@WightmanSteve) March 27, 2021

Not a chance edwards or sears would ever wear that shirt again. Wouldn’t bother playing them again #itfc — ian hudson (@524hudson) March 27, 2021