Highlights Archie Gray's sensational performances for Leeds United have attracted interest from Liverpool, but he may struggle for playing time there.

Gray's family history at Leeds and potential to play in the Premier League next season make staying at Elland Road a logical choice.

Despite Liverpool's reported £50 million interest, Gray could face intense competition for minutes at Anfield in both midfield and right-back positions.

Archie Gray’s performances for Leeds United have been nothing short of sensational this season as he’s broken through to the Championship title hopefuls - but interest from elsewhere will need to be watched carefully.

Gray has followed on in his family’s footsteps of appearing for the Whites, with generations above the club having seen their family tree grace the Elland Road field; and judging by early performances, he could be the best yet.

Naturally a midfielder, Gray has slotted in at right-back in the absence of anyone who was able to play in Daniel Farke’s inverted role, even ousting Djed Spence and Luke Ayling from the side despite being just 17 years old. But with Liverpool reportedly watching him, Gray will need to be wary of any deal taking him to Anfield as he simply may not play.

Why Archie Gray may be best served staying at Leeds

It’s not a slight upon Gray to suggest that he isn’t good enough to play for Liverpool at the moment.

The youngster clearly has potential and will almost definitely play at Premier League level, which could happen next season with Leeds looking strong to record a top-two finish.

His maturity, composure, tenacity and level-headedness - almost always playing at a level beyond his years - is what has heralded him so highly above his peers at such a young age.

But even at right-back or in midfield, Gray would be hard-pressed for games if he was to make the switch to Liverpool.

On the right-side of defence you have Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world and an absolutely vital part of Liverpool’s system - which he will continue to be even when Jurgen Klopp departs in the summer.

Conor Bradley is also shining through at the moment and with his strong form resulting in appearances thanks to an injury to Alexander-Arnold, it would be almost defeating the object to rob him of game time to develop Gray.

The Leeds youngster, if he was to play in midfield, would also face competition in the holding midfield slot. Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch are currently the options for that position, and with other young players such as Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic to compete with, game time would also be even harder to come by.

Liverpool - midfielder stats, 2023/24 - all competitions Games Goals Alexis Mac Allister 28 2 Dominik Szoboszlai 28 5 Ryan Gravenberch 30 3 Wataru Endo 27 2 Curtis Jones 28 5 Harvey Elliott 34 2 Stefan Bajcetic 2 0

It would be a huge battle for first-team minutes and whilst youth football wouldn’t be the end of the world for a regular youngster at the age of 17, Gray is playing at Championship level and could be in the Premier League next season. There would be little reason for him to switch his development to Anfield with no guarantee of even cup appearances.

Archie Gray transfer latest

Liverpool have been tipped to spend £50million on Gray for a matter of months. With the star already playing for the first-team at Leeds, it's not only a huge fee but also a monumental commitment for Liverpool on their part to ensure Gray continues the level of playing time he has at Elland Road so that he doesn't decline as a footballer.

A deal won't be expected to go through if Leeds are promoted, but if they fail to do so, it could see Liverpool come in with an offer that is simply too much to turn down for their prize asset.