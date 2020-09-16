‘Clear leaders’ – Journalist details update on Crystal Palace pursuit of EFL star

Brentford ace Said Benrahma continues to attract Premier League interest, with Crystal Palace ahead of the chasing pack when it comes to landing the playmaker’s signature.

Benrahma remains at Brentford, but he’s yet to feature for the Bees in 2020/21 and an exit does feel likely after such an impressive 12 months in the Championship.

Alan Nixon has provided the latest on the Algerian’s future, confirming that it’s Crystal Palace that are the ‘clear leaders’ in the race to sign him this summer, with a month of the transfer window still remaining.

You’re the clear leaders for Benrahma. And still chasing Brewster. https://t.co/Z8vRF0uXpD — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 16, 2020

Thomas Frank got the perfect tune out of Benrahma last season in the Championship, with the 25-year-old amongst the division’s most impressive individuals.

In total, Benrahma scored 17 goals for the Bees and also registered nine assists from his wide attacking position.

However, his form was not enough to help Brentford deliver promotion back to the Premier League.

The Bees fell away in the Championship automatic promotion race in the closing weeks of the season, but they still reach the play-off final. However, Wembley heartache awaited them and they lost out to Fulham at the national stadium.

So far this summer we’ve already seen Palace pick up Eberechi Eze from QPR.

The Verdict

Not for the first time this summer, we are left saying that it looks likely that Benrahma will be leaving Brentford.

He’s ready for the Premier League, but it is all about the money being right for Brentford before they sell.

Palace are in the driving seat right now, but they need to make sure they match Brentford’s valuation.

That’s the first hurdle to overcome here.

