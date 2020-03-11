‘Clear half of them out’, ‘Hiwula will have to go’ – Plenty of Coventry fans discuss future transfer business

Coventry City have had a brilliant campaign so far and find themselves sitting top of the League One table with just 12 games left of the current season.

The Sky Blues are now right at the top end of the division and are seven points clear of third placed Oxford United whilst also having a game in hand on Karl Robinson’s side.

Mark Robins and his team look like they’re set for promotion to the Championship, in what would be a memorable campaign and year where they’ve had to play away from the Ricoh Arena at St. Andrews.

If the side were to go up, there is a case to be made that the squad would need to be improved due to the amount of loanees that they have, as well as looking at last season’s trio who got promoted; all three are now sat in the Championship relegation zone.

Football League World asked Facebook group, Coventry City fans forum, which players would need to be improved upon if the Sky Blues were to get promotion.

Here’s the replies…

Can you get 100% in this Coventry City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 What year was Robins appointed as Coventry boss? 2010 2011 2012 2013

Steve Griffin: Our current squad is good enough to compete and stay up in championship, it’s replacing Walsh and O’Hare that will be the problem, we also need another striker to go with Godden and Max….. Baka and Hiwula need to be moved on as not good enough for the step up.

Stephen Humphries: I’d personally clear half of them out. We will struggle next season if we go up without around 8 million investment. The only players I can see cutting it is Marosi, Dabo and Jamie Allen. But just my opinion.

Tom Leary: Centre back, left back, 2 midfielders, striker.

Adam French: One step at a time mate, let’s get the promotion sealed first. I personally can’t criticise anyone from this team, they’ve all been brilliant!

Danny Elliott: All of them.

Stephen Brind: Controversial but I don’t know if Kelly will have the pace to cut it in the Championship! Baka and Hiwula will have to go as well as Ponticelli sadly. We’d love Walsh for sure back to Bristol. I’m not convinced McFadzean is quick enough to keep up the pace with Championship strikers.

Morgan Wiley: Get Kastaneer and Hiwula and Baka out, get Bright back fit, a cam, get another striker, maybe Toney from Peterborough and I think we’ll be good.