John Eustace is the strong favourite to become the next manager of Bristol City after Nigel Pearson’s surprise departure.

Bristol City on lookout for new boss

After a 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City on Saturday, the Robins hierarchy sacked Pearson, with chairman Jon Lansdown stating that he had doubts over whether the former Leicester chief could deliver promotion, which is the aim this season.

The loss had left Bristol City down in 15th place in the Championship, but they are only five points away from the top six.

With Pearson also having to deal with a lengthy injury crisis, it’s fair to say the decision to part ways did not go down well among the majority of the support.

John Eustace in line for Bristol City job

Now, it’s about finding his successor, and journalist Darren Witcoop has revealed that Eustace is the leading candidate for the role after leaving Birmingham City earlier this month.

“Appears increasingly likely that John Eustace is now set to take over as Bristol City boss.”

The 43-year-old was controversially replaced at St. Andrew’s by Wayne Rooney, despite leaving Birmingham in sixth place at the time of his dismissal.

It was a brave call by the Blues board, and the early signs show it’s not one that has paid off, as Rooney has lost three games on the bounce since his arrival.

Would John Eustace be a good appointment from Bristol City?

Whether Eustace is an upgrade on Pearson is up for debate, but, from this position, Eustace does seem one of the best options out there for the Robins.

Everyone knows he was harshly treated by Birmingham this season, and it’s a decision they could regret if the early results are anything to go by.

Bristol City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jason Knight Derby County Permanent Ross McCrorie Aberdeen FC Permanent Rob Dickie QPR Permanent Haydon Roberts Brighton Permanent Taylor Gardner-Hickman West Brom Loan

It’s also worth noting that Eustace overachieved with Blues in the previous campaign, where they had been tipped for relegation, but he kept them up with relative ease, and built a decent team despite so many off-field issues.

He worked with many young players at Blues, which is another positive considering the Bristol City squad, so it does seem a very good fit, and a sensible move from those at Ashton Gate.

For Eustace, it would also be a great opportunity. To get back in the game quickly at a club who have a good squad, and the potential to get better is something that’s certainly going to appeal.

The fact he is out of work means there’s not any real stumbling blocks to this, so it’s one that could be concluded quickly if all parties want it to happen.

What next for Bristol City?

The board deserve credit for acting swiftly after Pearson’s exit, and they will no doubt want the new boss in place for Saturday’s game against Sheffield Wednesday if possible.

On paper, that’s a great first fixture for Eustace if it’s all finalised, although the Owls did pick up their first win of the campaign against Rotherham last time out, so they will head to Ashton Gate with some confidence.