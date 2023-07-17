West Ham United are not interested in signing Harvey Barnes this summer, meaning Newcastle United could have a free run for the Leicester player.

Harvey Barnes transfer latest

The wide man was one of few to come out of last season with any credit for the Foxes, as they were relegated on the final day of the Premier League.

Barnes scored 13 goals for the team, which was an excellent return, so it’s no surprise that a host of clubs have been linked with the 25-year-old at different points this summer.

Most recently, it has been claimed that Newcastle and West Ham are the two pushing to get a deal done for the player.

However, in a fresh update, Claret & Hugh have confirmed that Barnes is not a target for the Londoners, which makes a switch to Newcastle the most likely.

Even though the Irons have money to spend this summer after selling Declan Rice to Arsenal for over £100m, it’s thought that David Moyes is happy with his options out wide.

Will Harvey Barnes leave Leicester City?

It still seems inevitable that Barnes will leave Leicester this summer, as he won’t want to be playing in the second tier at this stage of his career, and there is genuine interest in him from Newcastle, who can offer Champions League football.

From Leicester’s perspective, West Ham’s lack of interest isn’t ideal, as they would have wanted plenty of clubs in for Barnes in order to drive the price up.

Instead, if Barnes is only going to go to Newcastle, it means compromises have to be made to get a deal done, with the Magpies claiming they can’t continue to spend big this summer due to FFP concerns.

How much will Harvey Barnes cost?

Ultimately, it’s going to come down to finances now, and Leicester will rightly want the best possible fee for their academy graduate, because he has proven himself in the top-flight.

Unlike James Maddison, who moved to Spurs for £40m, Barnes has two years left on his contract, so they won’t be pressured into selling in that sense.

Yet, there’s no denying a move this summer makes sense for all parties, so Leicester are not likely to price Barnes out of a move. The latest reports have stated that £30m could be enough for Newcastle to sign the winger, and that would appear to represent good business for the north-east outfit.

Leicester City summer transfer plans

It has been a busy summer for Leicester already, with Enzo Maresca adding the likes of Harry Winks and Conor Coady to his squad, but he will want more business to be done.

Obviously, the financial situation means that departures are necessary as well, with the Foxes needing to trim the wage bill and to recoup the money they will miss out on from the Premier League through sales. So, Barnes is going to go a long way to helping on that front if he goes for £30m.

So, this is one you would expect to happen, and once it goes through, it could trigger a few more incomings for Leicester.

Maresca’s side begin their Championship campaign against Coventry on August 6.