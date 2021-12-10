Clear Carlisle United takeover update emerges

A proposed takeover for League Two side Carlisle United has collapsed via a detailed report from Cumbriacrack.

Keith Millen’s side currently find themselves languishing towards the wrong end of the league’s standings occupying 22nd position in the table.

With relegation looking like a serious possibility, additional financial investment could have been a real difference maker heading into the second-half of the campaign.

With The Cumbrians desperately lacking cutting-edge having scored the fewest goals in the division (13), added firepower would have surely been at the top of the club’s shopping list.

The announcement stated that the proposed deal is now off while declaring the club is currently in a secure position financially.

”We cannot have the team affected at such a vital time,” read the statement.

”We need to be able to focus on recovering on the field, and we cannot risk the ongoing uncertainty over our investment and ownership hampering that.

”We know some fans may be angry and upset that this takeover has not been achieved after we tried for so long to make it happen.

”We hope, after this news is digested, the fans will continue to support Keith and the team in the remaining matches.”

The Verdict

No doubt this will not be the news all Carlisle fans would have been hoping for this afternoon.

However, it’s important that the fans unite and put the disappointment behind them by carrying on supporting their team during an important run of fixtures.

Keith Millen’s side will take pride from their performance against Nigel Clough’s Mansfield Town, creating good opportunities in the second-period to get something from the game.

With a relegation six-pointer on the agenda against Stevenage this weekend, The Cumbrians will need all of their supporters united in what could prove to be a season-defining encounter.