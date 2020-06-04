‘Clear as custard’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans left unimpressed by Garry Monk update

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has aimed to address the situation surrounding Keiren Westwood and Sam Hutchinson, with the pair’s future still uncertain at Hillsborough.

Before the EFL season was brought to a standstill, Westwood and Hutchinson had been axed from Monk’s plans and were kicking their heels heading into the summer.

Of course, a three-month break has complicated things, but Monk has discussed the pair with Yorkshire Live, where he’s tried to clear things up.

Monk said: “Keiren has been injured. He was injured before this period and wasn’t available anyway.

“As I’ve said before, I have to make decisions on what I feel moving forward and for the best of the club, I have to make decisions that not everybody agrees with or likes, and that’s part of my job.

“I try and do that not just for the here and now, but for the future of the club, and for how we need to evolve this squad.

“Sam is part of that situation, but I’ve had clear chats with Sam, he understands where he is, I’ve had clear discussions with him like I have done with all the players.

“That’s just part of my job – I have to take that responsibility. Everyone will have their opinions on that whether it’s right or wrong… But I have the support of the club to move that forward.”

A rebuild is on the cards at Wednesday and players like Westwood or Hutchinson might not be a part of that, but there’s still a sense of frustration from many fans of the club.

Monk, despite quizzed on the topic, has remained quite evasive on whether Westwood or Hutchinson will play for the club again.

That frustration from the Wednesday fanbase is evident with their reaction to the quotes from Monk…

