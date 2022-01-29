‘Clean sheet and Klose goal incoming’ – These Bristol City fans react to line-up for Preston clash

It would be fair to say that Bristol City’s recent form has been very much up and down, with Nigel Pearson’s side struggling to get a consistent run of results together.

The Robins have won just three matches in the Championship since the start of December and none of those have been back-to-back, with four losses and a draw also in those set of eight fixtures.

A 3-2 win over Severnside rivals Cardiff City last week could have perhaps bolstered confidence going into their next run of games but they stumbled on the road in midweek against Luton Town with a 2-1 defeat.

The same could not be said of today’s opponents Preston North End, who dominated West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns to record a 2-0 success.

That means it will not be easy for Pearson’s team to get a result at Deepdale – a location where they have notoriously not done well at in recent years.

Pearson went quite attacking against the Hatters with Alex Scott and Andreas Weimann in midfield with Han-Noah Massengo, and he’s gone with the same system again with the only change being new recruit Timm Klose coming in in defence for Zak Vyner.

Let’s see how Robins fans are reacting to the line-up.

Decent team: can’t wait to see Dasilva man mark Van Den Berg from set pieces x https://t.co/9iIYKkRCcV — Matt Mehdi-Daley (@MattMehdiDaley) January 29, 2022

Tim Klose I beg you, do not get injured in the opening 30.. I beg — Matt Davis (@Matty1991Davis) January 29, 2022

Should of started Williams — GingerHQ (@ginger_hq) January 29, 2022

Clean sheet and klose goal incoming — Ricky Wiltshire (@Rickywilts) January 29, 2022

Not mad about that — nat (@ncjennings1994) January 29, 2022

